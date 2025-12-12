Prime Video’s The Night Manager Turned Down John le Carré’s Sequel Idea for Season 2

The first season of The Night Manager was a critical and commercial hit when it landed on screens in 2016, ultimately snagging an Emmy nomination for Best Limited Series and acting nods for all three of its leads. Based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré, the series was praised for its strong performances, cinematic feel, and deft adaptation of the source material’s complex espionage plot for the small screen. No wonder there was an almost immediate demand for a sequel, a dream which is only now coming to fruition a decade later.

Season 2 of The Night Manager will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as British intelligence officer Jonathan Pine, now living an uneventful life under the name of Alex Goodwin. But when the chance sighting of an old enemy leads him to a violent encounter with a new one: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), he finds himself drawn back into a life he thought he’d left behind. Pine reenters the field on a mission to infiltrate himself into Santos’ arms operation, with dramatic (and perhaps deadly) consequences.

What’s most interesting (or frightening, depending on your perspective) about this premise is that the show is basically flying blind. The first season used all the material from le Carré’s novel, so this second outing is fully striking out on its own path to tell a story that has nothing to do with any of the famous author’s (who passed away in 2022) works.

However, le Carré’s son Simon Cornwell, who is one of The Night Manager’s executive producers, revealed in the season 2 press materials that his late father did have an idea about where the show could go in a potential second season. But they ultimately didn’t use it.