Prime Video’s The Night Manager Turned Down John le Carré’s Sequel Idea for Season 2
The second season of The Night Manager won't be based on a John le Carré story -- but not for the late author's lack of trying.
The first season of The Night Manager was a critical and commercial hit when it landed on screens in 2016, ultimately snagging an Emmy nomination for Best Limited Series and acting nods for all three of its leads. Based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré, the series was praised for its strong performances, cinematic feel, and deft adaptation of the source material’s complex espionage plot for the small screen. No wonder there was an almost immediate demand for a sequel, a dream which is only now coming to fruition a decade later.
Season 2 of The Night Manager will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as British intelligence officer Jonathan Pine, now living an uneventful life under the name of Alex Goodwin. But when the chance sighting of an old enemy leads him to a violent encounter with a new one: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), he finds himself drawn back into a life he thought he’d left behind. Pine reenters the field on a mission to infiltrate himself into Santos’ arms operation, with dramatic (and perhaps deadly) consequences.
What’s most interesting (or frightening, depending on your perspective) about this premise is that the show is basically flying blind. The first season used all the material from le Carré’s novel, so this second outing is fully striking out on its own path to tell a story that has nothing to do with any of the famous author’s (who passed away in 2022) works.
However, le Carré’s son Simon Cornwell, who is one of The Night Manager’s executive producers, revealed in the season 2 press materials that his late father did have an idea about where the show could go in a potential second season. But they ultimately didn’t use it.
“I remember a dinner we had with my dad, Stephen Garrett (Showrunner/Executive Producer), and others who were involved in the show, and somebody piped up at the table and said, ‘So, what are we going to do for season two?’ My dad blanched at the question, and then he smiled, and we moved on,” Cornwell said. “A couple of days later, he shared a note with the first ideas for a second season, which are ideas we’ve moved a long way on from and have nothing to do with the show we’ve ended up making, but that opened the door and gave us permission to start thinking about how we do a second season.”
Technically, choosing to take the show in a different direction is all well and good, but when the idea for season 2 came from John Le Carré, a man almost universally acknowledged to be one of the greatest modern writers of his generation and who wrote the novel the first season of your show is based on, well. Maybe it’s worthwhile to listen to his ideas a little bit more carefully than most.
But, according to Cornwell, The Night Manager screenwriter David Farr has still managed to stay true to le Carré’s general vision and vibe.
“David is an extraordinary figure and a very talented man. He may not want to admit it, but he is a tremendous le Carré buff. He’s read every one of my father’s books and thought deeply about them,” he said.
Hiddleston is even more effusive in his praise. “ David Farr has achieved the impossible. The Night Manager was based on a novel by John le Carré; there was no second novel, no sequel,” he said. “David has written it with all the sophistication and complexity that le Carré would approve of and admire.”
Now, your mileage can and will likely vary about whether this particular level of hype is warranted (or even capable of being reached), but well, it’s certainly gotten our attention for the show’s second season.
The Night Manager season 2 will premiere on January 11 on Prime Video