TV’s Most Infuriating Love Triangles

One Tree Hill – Lucas Scott, Peyton Sawyer, and Brooke Davis

One of the longest-running teen dramas, One Tree Hill had no shortage of great romances. A key main relationship in the show’s early seasons was the love triangle featuring Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton), Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray), and Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush). While Peyton and Lucas end up together in the end, the fact that Lucas and Brooke were each other’s first loves made for a juicy love triangle and also contributed towards a lot of character development for Brooke as a character. However, in the end the whirlwind romance of Brooke and Lucas was no competition for the complicated but rewarding journey that Lucas and Peyton go on in the series.

Gilmore Girls – Rory Gilmore, Jess Mariano, Dean Forester, and Logan Huntzberger

Another TV show known for its romances is Gilmore Girls. When discussing how toxicity is inherent in teenage love triangles you cannot have the discussion without mentioning the romances of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Her first romantic relationship with Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) is hardly worth mentioning not only because, in the competition between Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean, Jess was clearly the superior guy. But because any potential Dean and Rory had as a couple was ruined in season four when Dean cheated on his wife with Rory.

However, the later seasons of Gilmore Girls saw an even bigger love triangle play out involving Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) and Jess, which to this day has fans divided over who Rory should be with. While Jess and Rory had a lot in common, Jess was never the best boyfriend. But it’s easily argued that Logan was Rory’s best boyfriend as he got her out of her comfort zone and supported her when she dropped out of school. All of Rory’s love triangles are toxic at times but after the revival it’s clear the most infuriating element of these love triangles is Rory herself.

The Good Wife – Alicia Florrick, Will Gardner, and Peter Florrick

For many, the Will-Alicia-Peter triangle was an unnecessary love triangle. The choice seemed pretty easy, but for Alicia (Julianna Margulies) it took five seasons for her to realize who she was meant to be with and by then it was way too late. The end to Will Gardner’s (Josh Charles) journey on the show was something none of us could see coming but it only solidified the fact that The Good Wife love triangle was one of the most frustrating to ever grace our TV screens.

There are so many questions regarding this love triangle that never made any sense. Why were fans put through all the pain and complexity of Will and Alicia’s relationship for it to end so tragically? Was anyone ever truly Team Peter (Chris Noth)? Even after Will left the show it seemed that too much pressure was put on finding Alicia a suitable love interest to reconstruct another love triangle.

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Isabel “Belly” Conklin, Jeremiah Fisher, and Conrad Fisher

Prime Video’s hottest TV show is a coming-of-age story, which is based on a book series of the same name. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she explores her feelings for her childhood friends and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The first two seasons of the show have taken viewers on a rollercoaster as both siblings deal with grief as well as heartbreak while trying to fight for Belly. Despite teenage love triangles arguably being the most frustrating it’s easy to understand why Belly has a hard choice choosing between Conrad, the guy she’s been in love with since they were children and her best friend Jeremiah. However, if the series does follow the books, season three is bound to smash this so far equal love triangle apart.