Red, White & Royal Blue Cast: Meet the Actors Behind Prime Video’s Latest Romance

Based on the book of the same name, the Prime Video original movie Red, White & Royal Blue follows the enemies-to-lovers romance of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the current U.S. president, and Prince Henry, heir to the British throne. After a physical altercation at a royal wedding causes a media firestorm, the two are forced to spend time together in public to try and convince the world that they don’t actually hate each other. As they actually get to know each other, they discover that they have a lot more in common than they realized.

The cast of Red, White & Royal Blue is full of newcomers and familiar faces. Whether you’ve read the book or are coming into the story with fresh eyes, here are the characters you need to know and the actors that play them.

Taylor Zakhar Perez is Alex Claremont-Diaz

Alex Claremont-Diaz is the charming and driven son of President Ellen Claremont and Senator Oscar Diaz. He passionately hates Prince Henry so much so that the two get into a public altercation that threatens his status on his mom’s re-election campaign. To rehabilitate their image in the public eye, the two are forced to spend time together, leading an unexpected friendship, and something even stronger, to develop. Alex is played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, an actor you may recognize as Shane from Minx and from his role as Marco Peña in The Kissing Booth movies.

Nicholas Galitzine is Prince Henry

The youngest of three siblings and fourth in line to Britain’s throne, Prince Henry is a lot more reserved than his American counterpart, though he hates Alex just as passionately at first. Feeling caught between his more traditional brother Philip and his rebellious sister Beatrice, his relationship with Alex helps him discover the kind of man and monarch he wants to be. Prince Henry is played by Nicholas Galitzine, who you may recognize from Purple Hearts, Cinderella (2021), and The Craft: Legacy. He also stars in the upcoming movie Bottoms.