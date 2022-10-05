Transformers: EarthSpark’s Optimus Prime Is Alan Tudyk At His Best

“Laugh then cool pose. Hahahaha.” Then he gives finger guns and winks. That’s funny! Optimus Prime usually gets a wry comment here or there but a funny Optimus? Oh yes, please. Give us more. Some fans may bristle at this lighter Optimus but come on, after such a long run it’s great to see that the people behind EarthSpark are willing to breathe new life into the character.

Having a more expressive face helps quite a bit. Sure he can slam that mask plate on when a fight get intense but seeing Optimus with a mouth (not the first time, Transformers Animated did it as well) just adds a more approachable quality to the character. He’s not some far away bringer of justice, he’s just a guy! He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He could be your buddy! Maybe in this series Optimus likes being able to just live a regular life when he can and enjoys getting to crack jokes. We can’t wait to see!

The official description for Optimus in EarthSpark, as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, stated that he’s, “a courageous Autobot leader who has forged a new alliance with humans. The birth of the Terrans has given him renewed hope for the future.”



For those not keeping up with everything EarthSpark, the Terrans are new Autobots born on Earth. What’s really fascinating about this description, and something seen in the trailer, is the “Human/Cybertronian alliance.” There’s already been a few indications this show will take place after a war (possibly between the Autobots and Decepticons) and this human/robot alliance could have directly sprung out of the events of the war. This is exciting! Seeing Optimus and all the different Transformers in a post-war world? Hell yes! Give us more of the long reaching effects of a war on planet Earth and the psychological impacts on the Transformers themselves, please.

Transformers: EarthSpark will stream exclusively this November on Paramount+ in the United States and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.