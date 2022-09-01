Transformers: EarthSpark Will Feature Transformers Born On Earth
They aren’t coming from across the galaxy, these Autobots are born on Earth in this exclusive trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark.
Any franchise with multiple incarnations will feature dozens of different kinds of characters. Transformers is no different, with factions of different bots that are far beyond simply being Autobots or Decepticons. The amount of different kinds of bots are almost too numerous to count (unless you have a very big toy collection) so the reveal that Transformers: EarthSpark is set to have a new kind of Transformer is a welcome one.
The newest Transformers are the Earthborn Terran bots, Twitch and Thrash, who prominently feature in this exclusive trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark. Watch it below!
“For the first time ever, Transformer bots have been born on Earth.”
While hardcore fans may rush to find examples of Transformers coming to life on Earth in past series, EarthSpark looks to be doing something completely different with the characters of Twitch and Thrash. The trailer makes it clear that they’re born on Earth but we don’t know why yet. What power source lead to their creation and what does it mean for the overall story of the series? It’s Transformers so you know it won’t be a simple answer. There’s tons of lore just waiting to be explored but that’s not all.
Twitch and Thrash’s human companions have a sleeve device that sends them the bots’ “feels.” Other human characters in Transformers series have had connections of a sort with the Transformers characters but the two main bots of EarthSpark may have a closer connection than we’ve ever seen before. Can the humans just sense the bots’ feelings or will we see an even deeper connection? All the action footage glimpsed thus far makes it appear that they’ll be working together, so maybe the humans will be able to power Twitch and Thrash up? Work in sync with them somehow? We’ll have to wait and see!
Kathreen Khavari (who you’ve previously heard in the fantastic Netflix series, Dead End: Paranormal Park) had this to say about voicing Twitch.
“I’m beyond proud to be a part Transformers: Earthspark, and so excited to play a role in such a beloved franchise. It’s a rich and beautiful world, and I especially love that my character, Twitch, is a brand new bot. I can’t wait for fans to experience the series.”
Khavari once again mentions the emphasis that Twitch (and Thrash) are brand new bots. These aren’t robots who’ve been fighting a war for thousands of years, they’re new to everything and it’ll be great to get their take on Transformers tropes and stories.
We’ve also got a quote from Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) who voices Thrash.
“As someone who grew up with Transformers as a kid, it’s such an incredible blessing to be able to join Transformers: Earthspark and add to the legendary mythos in such a unique way! The show is funny, action-packed, and made with a whole lot of heart. I’m excited for everyone to see it!”
In case you’ve missed what Transformers: EarthSpark is all about, we’ve got the official synopsis of the new series right here.
The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.
Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
Transformers: EarthSpark will stream exclusively this November on Paramount+ in the United States and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.