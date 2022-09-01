Transformers: EarthSpark Will Feature Transformers Born On Earth

Any franchise with multiple incarnations will feature dozens of different kinds of characters. Transformers is no different, with factions of different bots that are far beyond simply being Autobots or Decepticons. The amount of different kinds of bots are almost too numerous to count (unless you have a very big toy collection) so the reveal that Transformers: EarthSpark is set to have a new kind of Transformer is a welcome one.



The newest Transformers are the Earthborn Terran bots, Twitch and Thrash, who prominently feature in this exclusive trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark. Watch it below!

“For the first time ever, Transformer bots have been born on Earth.”



While hardcore fans may rush to find examples of Transformers coming to life on Earth in past series, EarthSpark looks to be doing something completely different with the characters of Twitch and Thrash. The trailer makes it clear that they’re born on Earth but we don’t know why yet. What power source lead to their creation and what does it mean for the overall story of the series? It’s Transformers so you know it won’t be a simple answer. There’s tons of lore just waiting to be explored but that’s not all.



Twitch and Thrash’s human companions have a sleeve device that sends them the bots’ “feels.” Other human characters in Transformers series have had connections of a sort with the Transformers characters but the two main bots of EarthSpark may have a closer connection than we’ve ever seen before. Can the humans just sense the bots’ feelings or will we see an even deeper connection? All the action footage glimpsed thus far makes it appear that they’ll be working together, so maybe the humans will be able to power Twitch and Thrash up? Work in sync with them somehow? We’ll have to wait and see!

Kathreen Khavari (who you’ve previously heard in the fantastic Netflix series, Dead End: Paranormal Park) had this to say about voicing Twitch.

“I’m beyond proud to be a part Transformers: Earthspark, and so excited to play a role in such a beloved franchise. It’s a rich and beautiful world, and I especially love that my character, Twitch, is a brand new bot. I can’t wait for fans to experience the series.”