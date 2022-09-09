Transformers: EarthSpark Trailer Reveals New Terran Forms
New Transformers alt modes, Optimus Prime, Decepticons, and more feature in this exclusive trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark.
Transformers: EarthSpark, the newest addition to the long-running Transformers franchise, is getting closer every day! With any new iteration from a franchise comes excitement and suspense at what new things will be brought to the table – new characters, new spins on classic designs, and more.
Transformers: EarthSpark is giving us all that and much more in this new exclusive trailer for the Paramount+ series. Watch it below!
Previous trailers had given us some good looks at Terran Transformers bots Thrash and Twitch in their regular Autobot forms but this trailer finally provides a longer look at their alt mode vehicle forms. Twitch is some kind of drone like flying vehicle, with a design somewhat reminiscent of the fan favorite Autobot character Windblade. Thrash resembles a more conventional Earth vehicle, a motorcycle with a sidecar for the human characters to ride in. They’re great new designs and the differences between the two, Thrash’s more earth like vehicle v. Twitch’s futuristic vehicle, is one that may hint at more depth and complexity than might be expected.
We also get some more insight into the connection between Twitch and Thrash and their human companions. They have a direct emotional connection to the humans, sharing feelings back and forth between each other. This means the humans will have a direct impact on the plots of Transformers: EarthSpark, the kids working as protectors alongside the Terran Transformers. It also opens up question of how this connection between them was formed and how it could change over time.
It isn’t just the newest Terran Transformers we get a look at. There’s also a new Decepticon that, while powerful, can’t stand up to the fire of the lead kid characters’ mom. Some might wonder how a human vehicle could take down a Decepticon but come on, no matter how strong you are? A truck careening at you at high speed is going to leave a mark, especially one driven by the power of FAMILY.
The famous Optimus Prime even puts in an appearance, giving us a better look at his more human like mouth he uses to talk with the human characters. This isn’t the first time the famous Autobot leader has been able to retract the metal plate in front of his face (Transformers: Animated is a notable example) and it works perfectly since he’s trying to reassure the probably frightened human characters.
In case you’ve missed what Transformers: EarthSpark is all about, we’ve got the official synopsis of the new series right here.
The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.
Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
Transformers: EarthSpark will stream exclusively this November on Paramount+ in the United States and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.