Transformers: EarthSpark Trailer Reveals New Terran Forms

Transformers: EarthSpark, the newest addition to the long-running Transformers franchise, is getting closer every day! With any new iteration from a franchise comes excitement and suspense at what new things will be brought to the table – new characters, new spins on classic designs, and more.

Transformers: EarthSpark is giving us all that and much more in this new exclusive trailer for the Paramount+ series. Watch it below!

Previous trailers had given us some good looks at Terran Transformers bots Thrash and Twitch in their regular Autobot forms but this trailer finally provides a longer look at their alt mode vehicle forms. Twitch is some kind of drone like flying vehicle, with a design somewhat reminiscent of the fan favorite Autobot character Windblade. Thrash resembles a more conventional Earth vehicle, a motorcycle with a sidecar for the human characters to ride in. They’re great new designs and the differences between the two, Thrash’s more earth like vehicle v. Twitch’s futuristic vehicle, is one that may hint at more depth and complexity than might be expected.

We also get some more insight into the connection between Twitch and Thrash and their human companions. They have a direct emotional connection to the humans, sharing feelings back and forth between each other. This means the humans will have a direct impact on the plots of Transformers: EarthSpark, the kids working as protectors alongside the Terran Transformers. It also opens up question of how this connection between them was formed and how it could change over time.