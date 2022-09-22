Transformers: EarthSpark Keeps Bumblebee In The Spotlight
Bumblebee continues his domination of the Transformers franchise in this exclusive trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark.
At one point in time, Bumblebee was just another Transformer among hundreds in the extended cast of the Transformers universe. Sure he got some starring bits in the original G1 continuity, but it was really the 2007 Transformers movie that propelled Bumblebee to co-headlining status alongside Autobot leader Optimus Prime.
That trend isn’t stopping with the newest Transformers series rolling into Paramount+, which you can watch an exclusive trailer for right here.
While the last few trailers for Transformers: EarthSpark have focused on the new bots, this one gives all the shine to Bumblebee. Unlike other previous incarnations of the character, this Bumblebee is giving major “somewhat clueless teacher” vibes.
Right at the start of the trailer he begins what appears to be a lesson by showing off his arm laser and accidentally shoots down a nearby tree. Bumblebee doesn’t notice though because, while he may be a bit clueless, he’s in charge and he’s got to get these new Terran Transformers ready for the battle against evil.
This trailer also hits what appears to be another key element Transformers: EarthSpark, family. All visions of Vin Diesel driving Bumblebee out of skyscraper aside, it is a good theme for a Transformers series. The Autobots have a strong feeling of family, especially since in previous Transformers shows they worked together for generations. The way Bumblebee says, “I’m not leaving until you’re safe. That’s what being family means,” makes us think Optimus Prime taught him that.
In this show we could see Bumblebee try to pass on the words of Optimus Prime but sort of botch it along the way! That could be a lot of fun.
We’ve also got the element that Bumblebee, alongside the new Terran Transformers, Twitch and Thrash, will be living alongside a family of humans. Tellingly though, these humans are already aware of the existence of Transformers. One even exclaims, “Bumblebee is coming to live with us!”
Bumblebee’s reaction to this isn’t pride or indifference, it looks like he’s actively annoyed! A Bumblebee that’s overwhelmed with fame? Does everyone on Earth want to hang out with him? Does he just want to focus on the mission?
Imagine Bumblebee is out there, trying to fight Decepticons, while humans are just dying to get a selfie with him. This could lead to some fantastic comedy for the show but also hint at a deeper struggle Bumblebee could have with fame.
In case you haven’t been keeping up with all things Transformers: EarthSpark, we’ve got a summary of the show’s plot for you here.
The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.
Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
Transformers: EarthSpark will stream exclusively this November on Paramount+ in the United States and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.