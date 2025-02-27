Toxic Town Cast: Meet the Netflix True Story Drama’s Characters

If the public response to Toxic Town, Jack Thorne’s new inspired-by-a-true-story Netflix drama, is half as energised as that of last year’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office, this won’t be the last we hear about this landmark legal case from 2009. The four-part series tells the true story of a group of mothers in the Northamptonshire town whose babies were born with upper and lower limb differences, as well as other health issues, as a result of toxins released due to negligent management of reclaimed wasteland by Corby Borough Council.

As well as an urgent story, Toxic Town has an excellent cast, featuring actors from Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Trainspotting and many more. Find out all about the characters and who’s playing them below.

Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Susan McIntyre is a real Corby resident and the mother of Connor McIntyre, who was born with an upper limb difference as a result of poisons from toxic brownfield sites entering Susan’s system during pregnancy. She was one of 18 women with children harmed by the toxins who, along with solicitor Des Collins, took Corby Borough Council to court in 2009.

She’s played by former Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, who flew the TARDIS between 2017 and 2022 (and continues to voice the 13th Doctor in audio stories), and who in 2023 gave an acclaimed performance opposite The Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey in the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s prison-set drama Time. Whittaker will soon be seen alongside Suranne Jones in crime drama Frauds.