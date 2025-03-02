Towards Zero Cast: Meet the New BBC Agatha Christie Adaptation’s Characters

The BBC and Mammoth Productions’ next Agatha Christie adaptation is here, following on from 2023’s Murder Is Easy, 2022’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, and the five miniseries previously adapted by Sarah Phelps (The Pale Horse, The ABC Murders, Ordeal By Innocence, The Witness for the Prosecution and And Then There Were None).

This time, Christie’s 1944 novel Towards Zero has been brought to television, adapted by Bel Ami and NW screenwriter Rachel Bennete. It’s the story of a love triangle, a beautiful coastal mansion, public scandal, family intrigue, and of course, murder. Meet the three-part series’ characters below and find out more about the actors playing them.

Clarke Peters as Mr Frederick Treves

The lawyer appointed to serve Lady Tressilian and her family in all matters legal, Mr Treves is relied upon as a voice of authority and wisdom at Gull’s Point. He and his young ward Sylvia are invited to the house to act as the voice of reason between the family’s sparring members.

Treves is played by Clarke Peters, who recently appeared in US sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth and in Channel 4 crime drama Truelove, as well as playing parts in His Dark Materials, Treme and Person of Interest, but who will always be connected with the role of Det. Lester Freamon in HBO’s The Wire.