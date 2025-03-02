Towards Zero Cast: Meet the New BBC Agatha Christie Adaptation’s Characters
BBC One's new crime mystery has attracted a star cast including actors from The Wire, Black Doves, The Invisible Man, Black Mirror and more.
The BBC and Mammoth Productions’ next Agatha Christie adaptation is here, following on from 2023’s Murder Is Easy, 2022’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, and the five miniseries previously adapted by Sarah Phelps (The Pale Horse, The ABC Murders, Ordeal By Innocence, The Witness for the Prosecution and And Then There Were None).
This time, Christie’s 1944 novel Towards Zero has been brought to television, adapted by Bel Ami and NW screenwriter Rachel Bennete. It’s the story of a love triangle, a beautiful coastal mansion, public scandal, family intrigue, and of course, murder. Meet the three-part series’ characters below and find out more about the actors playing them.
Clarke Peters as Mr Frederick Treves
The lawyer appointed to serve Lady Tressilian and her family in all matters legal, Mr Treves is relied upon as a voice of authority and wisdom at Gull’s Point. He and his young ward Sylvia are invited to the house to act as the voice of reason between the family’s sparring members.
Treves is played by Clarke Peters, who recently appeared in US sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth and in Channel 4 crime drama Truelove, as well as playing parts in His Dark Materials, Treme and Person of Interest, but who will always be connected with the role of Det. Lester Freamon in HBO’s The Wire.
Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange
Nevile Strange is a wealthy famous tennis player whose marriage has recently become the stuff of newspaper gossip columnists. As the nephew of Lady Tressilian, he grew up at the family pile of Gull’s Point.
Strange is played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who followed up early roles in UK period dramas Lark Rise to Candleford and Mr Selfridge with a move to US dramas Dracula, Emerald City, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In 2020, he played the titular character in feature film The Invisible Man and recently appeared opposite Jenna Coleman in Prime Video’s Wilderness.
Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange
Audrey Strange is Nevile’s childhood sweetheart-turned-wife. Orphaned as a child, she too grew up at Gull’s Point and is independently wealthy. She’s played by Ella Lily Hyland, who impressed in Prime Video tennis coach abuse drama Fifteen Love, and again in Netflix’s darkly comedic spy thriller Black Doves. She’s currently in Disney+ historical boxing crime drama A Thousand Blows.
Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian
Camilla, Lady Tresillian is a wealthy widow and the matriarch of her family, which she commands out of her bedroom in Gull’s Point. She’s played by movie star Anjelica Huston, who’s acted in countless memorable feature films from Prizzi’s Honour, The Grifters, The Addams Family and The Witches to name just a few.
Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott
Kay Elliott is characterised in the national press as a vamp and a gold digger. She’s played by Mimi Keene, who started out as rebel teenager Cindy Williams in BBC soap EastEnders before playing the central role of Ruby in Netflix’s teen comedy-drama Sex Education, opposite Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and more.
Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin
Mary Aldin is employed as Lady Tressilian’s companion, and lives an isolated life with her at Gull’s Point. Unbeknownst to her ladyship, Mary is engaged in a written correspondence with banished family member Thomas Royde (see below).
Mary is played by screen and stage actor Anjana Vasan, who plays guitarist-scientist Amina in Channel 4’s excellent comedy series We Are Lady Parts, and was seen recently opposite Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley in comedy feature film Wicked Little Letters, as well as having had roles in Killing Eve, Temple and Black Mirror season six episode “Demon 79“.
Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde
Thomas is a cousin to Nevile and a mysterious member of the Gull’s Point family, from which he is banished for reasons unknown at the beginning of the story. He’s playing by Jack Farthing, familiar to Poldark viewers as the treacherous George Warleggan, and the star of Rain Dogs, Chloe, The Serial Killer’s Wife and much more, including two previous Agatha Christie roles in The ABC Murders and Poirot.
Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach
Inspector Leach is an invented character for this TV adaptation, and an amalgamation of several book characters who solve this murder mystery. When we meet him, he’s in a bad way, depressed and heavily drinking.
He’s played by Matthew Rhys, whose career really took off in the US with a long-standing role in Brothers & Sisters, and the co-lead in 1980s-set spy drama The Americans. Since then he’s starred as the titular character in the Perry Mason reboot, and recently played satirist George Carlin in Ivan Reitman’s 2024 film Saturday Night.
Adam Hugill as Mac
A mysterious valet who offers his services to Nevile Strange during the turbulence surrounding his court case, Mac is a question mark with a knack for violence and the whiff of ambition surrounding him. He’s played by Adam Hugill, seen recently in acclaimed BBC drama Sherwood, and on stage at the National Theatre playing footballer Harry Maguire in Dear England, as well as playing Constable Carrot Ironfoundersson in Terry Pratchett-inspired TV series The Watch.
ALSO APPEARING
– The Lost Boys and Mary & George’s Khalil Gharbia as playboy Louis Morel
– The Borderline, Motherland and Mandy’s Jackie Clune as housekeeper Mrs Barrett
– Casualty’s Olive, aka Grace Doherty, plays Mr Treves’ troubled schoolgirl ward Sylvia
– The Crown, Downton Abbey and Poldark’s Michael Culkin as the court judge
Towards Zero airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One.