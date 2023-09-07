Top Boy Recap: Dushane, Sully & Jamie’s Stories So Far

Meanwhile, everybody is on the hunt for Ats’ killer and after a long search for a mysterious girl, the hunt leads to Dexter (Micah Loubon). It turns out that Dexter was hired by Jamie’s best friend Kit (Kadeem Ramsey) to rough Ats up, but not kill him. Knowing that everyone was coming close to the truth and Dushane was planning to kill Ats’ murderer, Kit kills Dexter first. However, Dushane puts two and two together. Upon his return to London, Dushane tells Jamie to handle it, or in other words, kill his best friend or they will both be killed. Initially Jamie tries to go on the run with Kit and his brothers but after they refuse because Aaron has university and Stefan is still upset with Jamie, Jamie ends up killing Kit and, in the process, securing Dushane’s trust.

Sully Struggles with the Life of Crime

After killing Dris (Shone Romulus) on the rooftop at the end of season three and still dealing with the aftereffects of losing his surrogate son and friend Jason (Ricky Smarts) to a racist attack, Sully decides to take himself out of the crime world and live on a canal boat. He’s pretty much a recluse, only really interacting with Jaq who brings him his regular payments.

However, he is brought back into the fold by his niece Pebbles (Erin Kellyman) who asks for his help, after her ex-boyfriend kept the drugs, she was smuggling for a local gang in Peckham. Despite Sully managing to get the drugs back from Pebbles ex-boyfriend, the gang is unhappy with Pebbles and starts threatening her. When Sully realises there’s no reasoning with them, he hits one of the gang members in the head with a weighted plate while also asking them to think rationally about his offer before things get too crazy. Again, it doesn’t go down too well and Sully ends up getting kidnapped by the gang in the middle of the night.

One of the gang members turns out not to be the smartest, and films the attack on Sully and circulates it, leading to Dushane’s crew seeing it. But don’t fear as Jaq, Dushane and the rest of the Summerhouse crew go in all-guns-blazing and save Sully.

Sully then finds himself joining Jamie in Spain where he meets El Bueno whose loose lips tell an unpredictable Sully of the side deal Jamie tried to broker. Not happy and wanting a smooth life, Sully kills El Bueno so the drugs can move smoothly between Morocco to London.

Lauryn Escapes Her Abusive Partner Curtis

In season three, Jaq’s sister Lauryn was exiled from the Summerhouse Estate after accidentally telling rival gang Z.T. (Zero Tolerance) member Leyton (Kola Bokinni) that Sully was going to be at the crematorium for Jason’s funeral. After Jaq finds out it was Lauryn who led to Leyton almost killing Sully, she beats up her sister and tells her to leave and not come back – a sentiment echoed by Dushane, who decides to keep it a secret from Sully.