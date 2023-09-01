Netflix New Releases: September 2023

Netflix have offered up a detailed update of all the shows and movies that are planned for the service this September, and we’re here to fill you in on everything you can expect to be added in the coming month!

The Matt Groening-created animated comedy series Disenchantment will return with its final run of ten episodes at the start of the month, and Netflix is adding a long list of library movies to release alongside it, including Jaws 1-3, Superbad, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Later in the month, we’ll also be treated to a fourth season of Sex Education and a fifth season of Love is Blind. For all you nostalgic Spy Kids fans out there, a brand-new movie in the franchise is heading to Netflix in September called Spy Kids: Armageddon, helmed by original director Robert Rodriguez!

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.

New on Netflix: September 2023

September 1