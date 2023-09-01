Netflix New Releases: September 2023
Take a look ahead at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September 2023!
Netflix have offered up a detailed update of all the shows and movies that are planned for the service this September, and we’re here to fill you in on everything you can expect to be added in the coming month!
The Matt Groening-created animated comedy series Disenchantment will return with its final run of ten episodes at the start of the month, and Netflix is adding a long list of library movies to release alongside it, including Jaws 1-3, Superbad, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Later in the month, we’ll also be treated to a fourth season of Sex Education and a fifth season of Love is Blind. For all you nostalgic Spy Kids fans out there, a brand-new movie in the franchise is heading to Netflix in September called Spy Kids: Armageddon, helmed by original director Robert Rodriguez!
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: September 2023
September 1
- A Day and a Half (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Friday Night Plan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Happy Ending (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- 8 Mile
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
September 2
- Love Again
September 3
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf? (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
September 5
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Infamy (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Predators (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Reporting For Duty (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tahir’s House (SA)– NETFLIX SERIES
September 7
- Dear Child (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Virgin River: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- What If (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
September 8
- A Time Called You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Burning Body (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Selling The OC: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Spy Ops — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 12
- Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Wolf of Wall Street
13 September
- Class Act (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Freestyle (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Wrestlers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 14
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
- Once Upon a Crime (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
- Thursday’s Widows (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
September 15
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- Band of Brothers
- The Club: Part 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- El Conde (CL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight — NETFLIX FILM
- Miseducation (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Wipeout Part 1
September 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Saint of Second Chances — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 20
- Hard Broken (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- New Amsterdam: Season 5
September 20
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22
- The Black Book (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22
- Spy Kids: Armageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 27
- Encounters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Overhaul (BR) — NETFLIX FILM.
- Street Flow 2 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love is in the Air (AU) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 29
- Choona (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Do Not Disturb (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- Nowhere (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — NETFLIX FAMILY
Leaving Netflix: September 2023
September 2
- The Debt Collector
September 4
- Vampire Academy
September 6
- The Originals: Seasons 1-5
September 12
- Colette
September 14
- Intervention: Season 21
September 29
- Annihilation
September 30
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- A League of Their Own
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- Clear and Present Danger
- Doom
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Kick-Ass
- Lawless
- Nanny McPhee
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Titanic
- Warm Bodies