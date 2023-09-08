Top Boy Ending: Who Shot the Gun?

But as the series ends for good, there are no quick and easy solutions to the characters’ problems. Its conclusion proves that all the decisions that lead up to now come with a price that must be paid. Let’s discuss that shocking ending.

Who Killed Sully?

Stefan fights a lot throughout the season with the idea of killing Sully. However, when it comes down to it, he ends up not pulling the trigger and tells Sully “You’re not worth it.”

But Sully doesn’t escape, as when he sits in his car preparing to go into hiding, someone comes up behind him and shoots him in the head before swaggering away. All signs point to that person being Jaq, as she’s the only alive high ranking member of the Summerhouse crew left and after Stefan, she holds the biggest grudge against Sully. Sully killed Kieran and Sully also refused to let Jaq leave the business so by killing him is the ultimate payback for Kieron and solves her problem of being unable to leave the business.

However, Stefan could have changed his mind or it could be one of the members from the Fields in particular Si (Dudley O’Shaughnessy) who knows that it was Sully who killed Jamie and whom Sully threatened by shoving a gun down his throat.

Dushane’s Fate

Beyond the issue of the stolen “food” (drugs), Dushane has his own problems going on this season as he attempts to buy a chain of salons with his girlfriend Shelley. When he goes to his off-the-books accountant Lithe (Michelle Newell) to help him get the money for the deposit, she admits that she can’t get it in the timescale that he wants. He later threatens her, before telling her he’ll be back tomorrow and expects better news. However, when he comes back the following day she’s gone, and no one can find her or Lizzie (Lisa Dwan).

Dushane confronts Lizzie’s husband Jeffrey (Shaun Dingwall) but he also has no idea where they are and has had his own bank accounts cleared out by Lizzie. When Jeffrey gives Dushane the update, Dushane flips and ends up smashing Jeffrey’s head in with a frying pan before leaving the house. In the meantime, Shelley breaks up with Dushane because of his erratic behaviour and the fact that she’ll always be second best to Dushane’s love for money and power, saying “You’ve never had enough love left over for me.” The police also find Dushane’s prints at Jeffrey’s house.