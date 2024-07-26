The Time Bandits TV Series Just Rewrote the Original Film’s Shock Ending

After romping through Napoleon’s battlefields, having a hand in the killing of the Minotaur, experiencing the sinking of the Titanic, and more, Kevin wakes up to his bedroom door being broken down by a firefighter (Sean Connery, also the face of Agamemnon in the ancient Greece chapter) who pulls him from the smoke-filled building. The family home is ablaze and instead of rescuing him, his parents are outside arguing about who should have saved their top-of-the-range kitchen appliances. The cause of the fire is traced to an oven containing a smoking chunk of black rock. Kevin recognises the rock as a piece of David Warner’s Evil Genius, recently destroyed by Ralph Richardson’s Supreme Being.

“Mum, Dad, it’s evil, don’t touch it,” shouts little Kevin. Ignoring him, they touch it and are instantly vaporised, leaving behind two smoking piles of dust. “Mum? Dad?” asks Kevin, walking among the singed remains of their destroyed home. Mike Moran and George Harrison’s twinkly synth score plays as the Connery-fire fighter gives Kevin a little wink and drives away, and the camera leaps back through the clouds, above the Earth into the film’s celestial time-hole map, which is rolled up by a pair of hands. The End.

It’s an irreverent, cartoonish moment with a Roald Dahl-esque cruelty to it, and kids’ mileage will vary on how they take it. Even though Kevin’s mum and dad left a lot to be desired in the parenting stakes, it’s a bleak punchline – loved by some and puzzled over by others.

How the TV Series Reimagines It

The new 10-episode Apple TV+ Time Bandits TV series created by Taika Waititi, Jermaine Clement and Iain Morris, has put its own twist on that original ending. At the end of episode two, a baddy turns Kevin’s parents from mobile phone-obsessed couch potatoes into lumps of smoking coal. “It happens,” commiserates Alto (Tadhg Murphy), a member of the new-look Time Bandit crew, adding the scant explanation, “demon stuff.”

Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) asks if his “coaled” parents are dead and is told by Lisa Kudrow’s Penelope, “They’re not well, let’s just say that.” Later, carrying his lumps of mum and dad, Kevin asks if he goes back in time, whether he can save them. Kudrow’s character evades a direct answer, but helps the child to pack them in his bag and takes him on her gang’s adventures.

All this has gone on unbeknownst to Kevin’s sister Saffron (Kiera Thompson), a newly introduced character for the series who, at the time of her parents’ coaling, is listening to music on headphones and happily doodling a unicorn.