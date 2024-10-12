Things You Probably Did Not Know About the Universal Monsters

Zita Johann’s Ambitious Deleted Scene From The Mummy

In 1932’s The Mummy, actress Zita Johann is enjoyably believable as Helen Grosvenor/Princes Anck-es-en-Amon. Perhaps that’s because Johann was quite into the “occult sciences” scene that was becoming a rage during that era. She even specifically believed in the process of reincarnation, an idea that the film dabbles in. Interestingly enough, an early version of the movie would have allowed Johann to play out her reincarnation fantasies many times over.

Recovered production photos suggest that The Mummy was originally supposed to feature extended sequences that showed Princess Anck-es-en-Amon (Johann) being reincarnated throughout the ages. Said scenes include the princess being eaten by lions alongside other Christian martyrs during the days of the Roman Empire, serving as a 13th-century lady in the Crusades, and playing similar characters that meet tragic fates throughout history. If this sequence was intended to be included in the movie—as the surprisingly lavish set photos and credited extras suggest it was—then it’s not clear why it was eventually cut. Budget/production problems could have played a part, though Johann’s reported feud with director Karl Freund may have also been a factor.

Boris Karloff’s Boots Were Not Made For Walking

While the original Univeral Monster films certainly advanced the arts of movie special effects and makeup design, they are still products of their eras. Some of the effects in those films aren’t just visually dated by modern movie standards; they were often physically tough on the film’s actors in ways that make you wonder how some of those actors even survived the shoots.

Few actors of that era had it worse than Boris Karloff. To play Frankenstein’s monster, Karloff had to wear an elaborate outfit complete with a back brace, hours’ worth of makeup, and, perhaps worst of all, boots that weighed between 11 and 16 lbs each. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Karlof suffered a back injury while filming Frankenstein that would pain him the rest of his life. Yet, in a rather miraculous moment, one of Karloff’s braces accidentally helped set a broken bone he suffered while filming Bride of Frankenstein. Karloff later suggested that his Mummy makeup was even worse, and described the process of having the adhesive applied to and removed from his face as “the most trying ordeal I have ever endured.” His demanding roles in such movies undoubtedly inspired him to become a founding member of the Screen Actor’s Guild.

James Whale’s and R. C. Sherriff Intentionally Raunchy Dracula’s Daughter Script

James Whale may just be the most reluctant horror icon of an era filled with reluctant horror icons. Whale almost passed on the chance to direct his arguable masterpiece, The Bride of Frankenstein, out of fear of being pigeonholed as a horror director. Once that film made him a horror legend, Whale reportedly went to even greater lengths to avoid the genre.

For instance, Whale was initially approached to direct the first sequel to Dracula, 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter. Yet early production of that version of the film was stalled thanks to the rejection of several early script drafts from screenwriter R. C. Sherriff. Said drafts were consistently turned down by rating board members who seemed especially horrified by their content. While accounts differ on which versions of the screenplay were submitted at which times, surfaced samples of that screenplay suggest that it would have featured levels of violence and sexuality the likes of which wouldn’t be seen in a major film for decades to come. A popular theory suggests that Whale encouraged such outlandish drafts so that he could be released from his involvement with the picture and move on to his next project Show Boat. Interestingly the final film’s implied lesbian themes were still pretty risqué for its time.