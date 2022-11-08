The X-Files: Every Season Ranked From Worst to Best

8. The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Yes, we put both the movies right next to each other. I Want to Believe is somewhat underrated as it’s a pretty decent Monster of the Week story, and you don’t need to have seen any of the TV series in order to enjoy it. The references to plot elements from the show are clearly explained, and the impact of those experiences is primarily emotional. It is also probably the most satisfying option for a true finale to the series (depending on where you stand in the shipping wars – and on the understanding that’s a low bar). But it doesn’t quite live up to the high standards of the very best Monsters of the Week, and for a feature film with a feature film budget, it’s not really “spooky” enough, partly as a result of the choice to play down the supernatural elements in favor of human “monsters.”

7. The X-Files Season 8

Season 8 is the first season with very little Mulder in it, and much of the appeal of The X-Files comes from the relationship between Scully and Mulder, so that is always going to hurt it. But Agent John Doggett is a genuinely compelling character and he fits in well. By season 8, the idea that Scully was “the skeptic” was starting to get ridiculous – refusing to believe any of what she was seeing would have put her in a Lois Lane category of missing the blindingly obvious. So bringing in Doggett as the new skeptic and shifting Scully into the “believer” position was a good move, and their relationship, which becomes close without ever veering into the romantic, is both different from her relationship with Mulder and still similar enough to work for the show.

Best episode: “Redrum” – “Roadrunners” is a close runner-up, but “Redrum” is classic X-Files: a prisoner, a murder, and time-travelling shenanigans.

Worst episode: “Badlaa” – A bit too gross, not the most culturally sensitive episode, and the climax is tonally off.

6. The X-Files Season 5

Season 5 is generally popular. We’ve got it lower down the list because it lacks the really high points of some other seasons, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t descend to the depths of awfulness some other seasons did at any point either. But by this point, the myth-arc was starting to become a little tiresome, and in this 20-episode season it took up a lot of time, even if that includes moving instalments like “Emily.” And although there are some good hours here including “Detour,” “Bad Blood,” and “Folie à Deux,” there are only two absolute classics.

Best episode: “The Post-Modern Prometheus” – The X-Files was starting to move into its adolescent “experimental” phase in season 5, and “The Post-Modern Prometheus” is the glorious, black and white, classic-movie-homaging result (the other classic is the aforementioned and hilarious “Bad Blood”).