The Witcher Season 2 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 3

Geralt and Istredd have a tense introduction, but decide to go investigate the monolith outside of Cintra together. While investigating the ruins, the two deduce that the monoliths serve as gateways between different spheres and that something is using them to send the mutated monsters to the Continent. This is also when Geralt finally learns that Yennefer survived Sodden and is on the run.

Meanwhile, Vesemir and Triss discover that Ciri has Elder Blood after the rare flower Feainnewedd is found where her blood has spilled across Kaer Morhen’s training course. Elder Blood or Hen Ichaer is a gene found in the descendants of the powerful elven warrior Lara Dorren and usually indicates that they possess a rare and powerful magic. Since Elder Blood is one of the primary ingredients found in the Witcher mutagen, he asks Ciri to let him use some of her blood to make more. The last of the Witcher mutagen was lost in the sacking of Kaer Morhen, and Vesemir sees this as an opportunity to finally make more Witchers to protect the continent.

Ciri agrees, but only if she’s allowed to be the first person to try the mutagen. She believes it will help her protect herself and Geralt from the monsters, both human and otherwise, that are after her. Triss attempts to talk her out of it by conducting a ritual that is supposed to allow them both to see where Ciri’s power comes from, but instead shows them both Ithlinne’s prophecy. This prophecy foretells that a child of Elder Blood will one day come and destroy the world, and they both believe that Ciri could be this child. The ritual and revelation of the prophecy causes Ciri to unconsciously unleash some of her power, which opens a portal in the Cintran monolith. A Chernobog comes through and immediately sets off to find Ciri. Istredd sends Geralt back to the woods near Kaer Morhen, where he fights and defeats the Chernobog. Unfortunately, Roach is fatally wounded, and Geralt is forced to say farewell to his trusty companion.

Back at the fortress, Vesemir and Triss are forced to fight off Rience. They keep him away from Ciri, but he leaves with the only bottle of the new Witcher mutagen. Triss returns to Aretuza and tells Tissaia of Ciri’s powers and her destiny. Geralt and Ciri leave Kaer Morhen for the Temple of Melitele, where Geralt hopes she’ll learn more about her powers. During their time there, Geralt and Yennefer reconnect briefly before Rience appears once more. Yennefer teaches Ciri how to make a portal and escapes with her, leaving Geralt behind.

The White Flame’s Arrival

Before Emperor Emhyr arrives in Cintra, Francesca gives birth to a healthy baby, causing the elves to spend their time in celebration rather than fighting for Nilfgaard. Soon after Fringilla convinces Cahir to vouch for her, the baby is found murdered by Francesca. Believing this to be a political play by the Northern Kingdoms, she takes her revenge on Redania, killing all human babies instantly with her magic.

When the Emperor finally arrives, Fringilla and Cahir try to take credit for the baby’s death, believing it will gain them favor with him. Instead, Emhyr reveals that he had the baby murdered to redirect the elves’ attention and has Fringilla and Cahir arrested for their deception. This is the first time we get to see the infamous White Flame in person, and we learn that we’ve actually met him before. Emperor Emhyr is Duny, Ciri’s father, who had supposedly died along with her mother when she was a child. Nilfgaard hasn’t just been looking for Ciri because of her powers, but because her father is desperate to reunite with her.