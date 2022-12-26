The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained

Meanwhile, Scian’s (Michelle Yeoh) plan to get Fjall (Laurence O’Furain) to the beast in the throne room is going as planned until Merwyn betrays her and refuses to return her ancestral sword, Soulreaver, on some bizarre moral high ground thinking Scian actually betrayed her friends. Fjall’s anger toward Merwyn and her role in the murder of his familly triggers his transformation into a more monstrous form, as he prepares to kill the beast (nope not Merwyn)

In the town square, Éile (Sophia Brown) uses her influence as the Lark to convince the lowborn Elves to rise up and claim Xin’trea for themselves so that she and the others can use the commotion as cover to infiltrate the palace. Scian escapes the guards and lets in the rest of the crew. We get a badass hallway fight scene with Scian, Brother Death (Huw Novelli), and Meldof (Francesca Mills) that sees the latter take an arrow out of her own shoulder and then use said arrow to take out a guard with one swift movement.

It’s Éile, not Fjall, that deals the fatal blow to Merwyn, stabbing her in the chest before leaving her at the mercy of the people she’s betrayed. With one adversary down, Syndril (Zach Wyatt) and Zacaré (Lizzie Anis) confront Balor as he comes back through the monolith. Zacaré binds her brother to Balor, who then uses Balor’s own chaos magic against him to bring the monolith down on top of them both, triggering the Conjunction of the Spheres.

What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

The Conjunction of the Spheres, that we now know was caused by the shattering of Xin’trea’s central monolith, is a moment that changed the Continent forever. Whereas Elves and Dwarves were the primary inhabitants before, now the land was filled with monsters, humans, and different forms of magic. While we don’t see any monsters after the Conjunction, nor much else of the cataclysmic aftermath, the wanted signs calling for brave Elves to hunt strange creatures at the end of the episode shows us how dangerous the Continent has now become, hinting at the future we’ve seen where the witcher formula is perfected (or at least has fewer deadly and monstrous side-effects).

Fjall successfully takes out the beast, by fully giving into the monster mutagen coursing through his veins, but he loses himself in the process. Éile is momentarily able to get through to him by singing to him of their unborn child (though I’m dumbfounded at how she already knows she’s pregnant given it hasn’t even been twenty-four hours since they slept together, but that’s magic I guess). They share a tender moment together before Éile puts a dagger through his heart, freeing him from a life of rage and torment.

After the Conjunction of the Spheres brings men and monsters onto the Continent, the heroes we’ve been following go their separate ways. Scian is once again on her own. Brother Death and Zacaré hold a funeral for Syndril. And Éile returns with Meldof to the island where she first met Fjall, where she stays with Ithlinne (Ella Schrey-Yeats) and her mother.