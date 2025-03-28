The White Lotus Season 3 Too Slow? No, This is All Heading Somewhere Big

In season two, there was Cameron and Daphne, whose “perfect” marriage was revealed to be a points-scoring death match in which Daphne had played the winning shot by getting pregnant by her personal trainer so that whatever Cameron’s indiscretions, she could always reassure herself that she’d secretly humiliated him more. In both seasons, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid was a lonely overgrown toddler whose millions not only couldn’t buy her the love she craved, but also made her a target for murder.

That’s just a section of The White Lotus’ expensive patchwork of unfulfilled, unhappy and unconscionable rich folks. So far, Mike White’s show has delivered the message that while having the kind of wealth that allows you to stay in these tropical palaces looks aspirational, other misery will get ya. There’s a price to pay for these people’s luxurious lives, which leave casualties in their wake. Even being around them is dangerous, as hotel manager Armond found out in season one.

Season three goes one step further. The inclusion of the Buddhist monastery next to the hotel complex is the show’s clearest depiction yet of the battle between consumerism and spiritualism. More than ever before, the drama is drawing a line between the hideous rich and the spiritually content. This time around, we’re not just invited to laugh at a bunch of unhappy, black card-carrying millionaires, we’re invited to question their essential humanity.

It all comes down to one of Chelsea’s lines in episode six. When a hungover Saxon petulantly asked why she’d refused to hook up with him the night before (maybe indirectly blaming her choice for the fact that he’d subsequently had an incestuous threesome with his younger brother), she told him that hooking up with him would have been an empty experience because he was “soulless”.

She’s not wrong. Saxon Ratliff is an abomination, and designedly so. Beyond sex, money, and protein shakes, he has zero values. When his mother asked him if the new friends who’d invited their family on a day cruise were “decent people” he looked nonplussed. Durr. “They have a yacht”, he assured her. Of course they’re decent people. To Saxon, wealth is the deserved reward of good people who make the right decisions.

It’s no surprise he thinks that; so does his Lorazepam-addicted mother Victoria. Money is so central to her value system that she told husband Timothy in episode six that she wouldn’t even want to live if they didn’t have it. (Not that he’s told anybody, Timothy is currently facing FBI assets-seizure and a prison sentence for a fraudulent financial arrangement with LGBT+-murdering sultanate Brunei. If Victoria survives the season finale, she’s going to have a choice to make.)