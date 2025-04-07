The White Lotus Season 3 Ending Brings the Whole Story Full Circle

Along the way, she seems to develop feelings for her wellness trainer Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul). She opens up to him about wanting to open her own business, and the two make a plan to find a way to open a spa together, outside of the White Lotus brand. But just as things seem to be looking up for Belinda in more ways than one, Greg once again complicates things.

Belinda recognizes him from the White Lotus in Hawaii, and after doing some digging, realizes that not only has Tanya died, but that Greg is a person of interest in her case. At first, Belinda wants to turn him in, blaming him for Tanya backing out of their deal. But after he offers her a substantial amount of money for her silence, a sum that her son is able to negotiate up to $5 million, Belinda is able to shake the uneasiness she’s been feeling and accept that this money is how she’ll finally get her dream.

Not wanting to push her luck or for Greg to change his mind, she rushes to leave Thailand. She says a hasty goodbye to Pornchai, leaving him and their business plans in the dust as Tanya once did to her. The way that he stands on the beach watching her leave with the other employees, a smile on his face but not in his eyes, is almost eerily reminiscent of how Belinda waves goodbye with the rest of the White Lotus staff in the season 1 finale.

This is not only a full-circle moment for Belinda, but for the series as a whole. We might not know exactly what happens to Belinda next or where she decides to settle and set up her spa, but she has now crossed a threshold, and there’s no going back.

A lot of us who watch this show wish that we could be a guest at these resorts – that we had enough money to buy away our problems, at least for a week. Belinda finally achieves that, in a way. She goes from being an employee in season 1, to an employee-guest of sorts in season 3, to having millions in her bank account. She gets what she deserves, but then immediately changes.