Jennifer Coolidge’s Best Roles Before The White Lotus

Paulette Bonafonté – Legally Blonde

The Legally Blonde series of films is known for Elle Woods’ (Reese Witherspoon) winsome takedown of female stereotypes as she transforms into a brilliant law student in college. Much like any comedy film, the meat of the entertainment comes from the quirks of the side characters, and Jennifer Coolidge’s interpretation of Elle’s friend, Paulette, is very endearing. She plays off Witherspoon very well in a myriad of scenes in the nail salon, gossipping and attempting to give advice to Elle with her signature naivete.

Sophie Kachinsky – Two Broke Girls

A show that never saw a sexual joke or an distasteful comment it didn’t like, Two Broke Girls was a moderately successful female buddy sitcom that ran on CBS right as the multi-camera sitcom started to fade in the 2010s. The concept of the show was nothing novel, but Jennifer Coolidge’s take as the girls’ Polish immigrant neighbor never fails to deliver the laughs. It’s not easy to fire off witty line after witty line with a fake accent, but Coolidge leans into all of the corny aspects of Sophie Kachinsky, stealing every scene she appears on the TV.

Fiona Montgomery – A Cinderella Story

If you’ve ever seen a .gif from a Jennifer Coolidge character online it’s likely from 2004’s endlessly quotable A Cinderella Story, in which she plays the evil stepmother Fiona Montgomery. Finding an actor who can torment a young Hillary Duff while still maintaining an air of likability can’t have been easy. But Coolidge is able to pull off the impossible and become a modern Cinderella villain.

Sherri Ann Cabot – Best in Show

Of the six mockumentary films directed by Christopher Guest, Jennifer Coolidge has been in four (missing only Waiting for Guffman and Family Tree). The actress is great in all of them but her best mockumentary role is definitely her first: Sherri Ann Cabot in 2000’s Best in Show. Cabot is an Anna Nicole Smith type married to a very old and very rich man. While she claims to love her husband and have a lot in common with him, she’s also clearly carrying on an affair with the family dog trainer Christy Cummings (Jane Lynch). Coolidge is always great enough on her own but pairing her with the equally talented Lynch makes Best in Show a truly hilarious experience.

Jeanine Stifler – American Pie

As far as coming-of-age films go, American Pie was quick to take the training wheels off its characters. It’s the type of teenage movie that parents weren’t comfortable with their adolescents watching, and for good reason. Sex, sex, and more sex was the name of the game for this early-aughts comedy, and Jennifer Coolidge certainly added to the sensual energy on the screen with her iconic portrayal of Stifler’s mother. Her turn as the MILF who all the teens dreamed of was a role completely suited to her magnetism.

