The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox

This The White Lotus review contains spoilers.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4

When most of us go on vacation, we want to experience the sights and sounds of a new environment. We want to take in and learn about the diversity of people living in different countries, or we want to grasp the cultural trademarks of a region. Most of the time these things are done in the company of friends or loved ones, and this social aspect of the trip helps to enhance the experience into something that will be remembered fondly for years to come.

If we were all like the characters in the second season of The White Lotus, though, none of these things would be all that vital. Receiving oral sex from a prostitute or hiding a near-affair from our spouse would be of the utmost value. As we reach the midway point of Mike White’s unique social satire, it’s clear to see these characters are hornier than multi-pimpled teenagers sitting in math class. Everyone needs a piece of somebody else, and while it makes for some humorous scenarios and awkward conversations, the lack of ingenuity in the storytelling this season is starting to pale in comparison to the show’s brilliant first act in the summer of 2021.

You would think someone would be concerned about something else besides getting aroused or meeting their new lover in the Sicilian sun, but they quite literally aren’t. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) is pissed off at Ethan (Will Sharpe) in the wake of the latter’s cover-up of the previous night’s infidelities spurred on by Cameron’s (Theo James) threesome with Lucia and Mia (Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò). Dom (Michael Imperioli) is a itching to get back in the saddle and cop a feel of a the female body in the flesh after vowing to get over his sex addiction.