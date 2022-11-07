The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Italian Dream

The boys’ trip taken to Italy by the Di Grasso men was evidently supposed to be an entire family celebration of their lineage, but Dom’s serial cheating threw a nasty wrench in the plans. The female side of the brood decide to stay stateside because they can’t bear to look at the middle-aged patriarch’s sex addicted face and ways. The whole ordeal really bothers Dom’s father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), who is severely missing his recently deceased wife. Dom can’t help himself, though, and decides to get involved with some local ladies who are more than happy to mooch off of his wallet and naivete. Lucia and Mia (Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò) are a lot more than just cheap sex objects, though. The audience gets to see the ways these women are using Dom because of his wealth, buying extravagant clothing and high-end wine at the bar.

Both Tanya and Dom’s storylines mirror each other in this way. Is it really that these two are incapable of being in a steady relationship, or is it simply that they always have to be given their way? Sex for Dom and gifts for Tanya serve as symbols of gluttony, and both of them are easily manipulated by their forbidden impulses. It’s looking like both characters’ plots will end in something unsavory, but do they even care if they lose their marriages? Rich people just move on to the next object of their desires, and whatever they have their gaze on turns out to be a different side of the same coin.

Being in a paradise is a hotbed for turmoil because every variable is controlled. The spoiled brats on the screen all have identical bank accounts, therefore their thoughts, emotions, problems, and solutions are distilled into their truest forms. This is exemplified to perfection in the dichotomy between Ethan and Harper (Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron and Daphne (Theo James and Meghann Fahy).

The first couple is supposed to be more down-to-earth and simplistic because they just recently came into a pile of dough. The second couple has been swimming in cash for a long while now, so boredom and marital spats should be more frequent. Instead, with the playing field evened, Ethan and Harper are finding out their compatibility might not be on par with their friends’. They can’t even find a time where they’re both horny simultaneously, resulting in Ethan having to wank after a morning run to a shameless clip on Pornhub.

Cameron and Daphne are out of touch with reality, but ignorance is so often synonymous with bliss. We’ll see whether they’re putting up a front, or whether they really are nothing but peachy and vibrant 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ironically, they seem to be the only two people who understand what vacation is all about here at the White Lotus’s Italian branch.