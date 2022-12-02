The White Lotus Fan Theory Suggests a Surprising Secret Identity

Greg had been unusually irate over the circumstances of the trip, being irritated that Portia was there, not wanting to spend time with Tanya anymore, and secretly talking with people on the phone when Tanya wasn’t looking or listening. It’s almost like Greg is planning something sinister, and Quentin is the conduit to transform it into a tangible reality.

Quentin talks to Tanya right before the sex scene about how he’s only ever loved one man. The beau was a buckaroo from Wyoming, a heterosexual man who he would still do anything for even to this very day. Is Greg the cowboy being referenced in this anecdote? Something isn’t adding up here. Why is Quentin so interested in Tanya’s enjoyment of her vacation?

It’s a semi-safe bet that Quentin isn’t who he seems to be, and that Jack isn’t actually his nephew, instead perhaps an escort used to sucker unsuspecting romantic partners into the loop. If Quentin and Jack can get as close as possible to Tanya, Quentin can go for the kill, quite literally. Greg would get what he wants, which is Tanya’s money, and Jack gets what he wants, which is a relationship with Portia as a reward for screwing Quentin and helping the scam.

These theories all would potentially make the storyline revolving around Tanya a lot more fulfilling. Her engagement in the second season of the show has sometimes seemed a little more aimless than the first go-around at the Hawaiian White Lotus. Tanya falling for the trap Greg, Quentin, and Jack have laid down would be quite the comeuppance for her after she treated the hotel wellness therapist, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), from the first season so poorly.

If you remember, Tanya kept telling Belinda that she was going to fund her own therapy center so she could quit working at the White Lotus and live out her dreams. Instead, Tanya met Greg and her sentiments towards Belinda were revealed as nothing more than a facade to comfort her lonely heart. Once again, Tanya is gullible for company, and this time it might not be the type of companionship she can survive.

Remember, there’s still a dead body we have to discover at the end of the season. With only a couple of episodes left, it certainly wouldn’t surprise us if that corpse ends up being Tanya or Portia. The White Lotus knows how to throw a nasty curveball, though, so we’ll always be on our heels.