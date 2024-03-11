The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 Review – Bye

Even if he doesn’t like that kind of barter system Jadis benefits from, it’s better to know the rules of the game before you really start playing than to be surprised later. After a bump forward in time, Rick is shown to have mastered just how to get things done in the CRM, using the leverage he has over Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt) to get Michonne, or perhaps Dana Bethune (Danai Gurira), into the city and prevent her from being classified as an A. Besides, it’s what Okafor would have wanted, so Rick adds guilt to his pile of reverse-IOUs to cash in on Thorne. Rick and Thorne both owed him; the best way to pay him back is to ensure his vision of toppling the corrupt General Beale (Terry O’Quinn) remains intact.

It’s not as if he wants to stay. If he leaves, Thorne will feel the repercussions. Jadis will be forced to sneak back to Alexandria and wipe the community out to cover her tracks. Everyone Rick’s spoken to or become friends with will suffer, and probably die, because someone’s got to cover up the mess or else.

Staying undercover is usually a good idea in a situation like this, but Michonne isn’t particularly good at subtlety. She sticks to her story, and wears the Dana Bethune character well, but it’s immediately obvious to everyone around her that she’s not a B. She’s too calm, and too good with a killstick. She talks the talk, but she can’t shake off who she is, and that attracts the wrong kind of attention from basically everyone working alongside her, from the guards to her fellow consignees. Even General Beale has taken a special interest in her, according to Thorne. She’s put herself on the line for Rick, who was suspicious enough on his own. Now, without Okafor, there’s no barrier between them and the scrutiny of the man Okafor was trying to keep from total control over a 17,000-strong militia.

Rick had given up hope of escaping, because it wasn’t going to be possible without hurting a lot of people and getting the very people he wanted to see again killed, but Grimes tries, over and over again, to get Michonne to wise up and take off while she still can. He needed an inside man to stay alive, and she needs an inside man to help her get away before she finds herself as trapped as he is. Rick tells her, if you love me, you’ll go, but Michonne traveled through a million wailing undead to track Rick down and she won’t take the easy way out.

The interactions between Michonne and Rick are very good, particularly Danai Gurira’s WTF face when Rick tells her that she needs to leave town. Lincoln does an admirable job getting across Rick’s desperation to keep Michonne safe and free. These two veterans play off one another very well throughout the episode.

However, the interactions with Michonne about Rick are just as good, if not better. Gurira sparkles in the scene in which she walks through the bazaar and finds the guy who carves pictures into the phones. He tells Michonne that the guy who kept buying her picture on phones would never give up on her, and she replies that now it’s her turn to not give up on him. It’s a beautiful little bit of acting from Gurira, and a very good button of a line in Gabriel Llanas and Matthew Negrete’s script. She’s found a guy who looks like Rick, but she’s looking for the Rick Grimes that bit a guy’s throat out, overthrew multiple corrupt leaders, and didn’t give up when things looked impossible.