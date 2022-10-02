The Best Rick Grimes Moments on The Walking Dead

Over most of its run, The Walking Dead has featured a revolving ensemble cast and regularly changed character focus. Yet, in the beginning, the plot centered on Rick and his perspective as a lone survivor surrounding himself with others out of necessity. Rick’s journey begins with the near-perfect horror show “Days Gone Bye,” but “Guts” sees him moving past his status as a confused wanderer as he starts making heavy decisions for the good of the group. Trying to flee Atlanta through a zombie horde, he teams up with Glenn and T-Dog while abandoning the white supremacist Merle on a rooftop. They fight walkers, disguise themselves in viscera, secure a vehicle, and eventually get the heck out of Dodge. Rick’s ability to think on his feet and adapt to any situation shines as we see the first glimpse of the leader he will soon become.

The Bar’s Vibe Goes South

Season 2 Episode 8 – “Nebraska”

After the shocking ending of “Pretty Much Dead Already,” in which Carol’s daughter Sophia was shown to have reanimated only for Rick to step forward and put her down, “Nebraska” sees him mitigating the fallout as his group is ordered to leave Hershel Greene’s farm. Sophia’s transformation was discovered due to Rick’s buddy Shane breaking Hershel’s rule against killing the walkers he kept in hopes of an eventual cure. Calling out Shane for pushing the situation to a head in the worst possible way, Rick starts the episode in a bad place, only for things to get increasingly worse. Finding Hershel at a bar drowning his sorrows, Rick drinks with two strangers that he then kills when they demand to join his group. This is a drastic move, to say the least, and it marks a turning point for Rick as we see he will do anything to keep his crew safe.

Rick Takes Shane Out (Finally)

Season 2 Episode 12 – “Better Angels”

Throughout the first two seasons, the animosity of Shane toward his former friend and partner, Rick, was a growing threat to the safety of the group as a whole. This is where it all concluded as Shane attempts to kill Rick and frame a dead man for the murder to usurp him as both the leader and Lori’s husband. When Shane pulls a gun on him, Rick’s defense is no defense at all as he refuses to fight, defying Shane to kill an unarmed man. This throws Shane off enough for Rick to close in and kill him by stabbing him in the chest, effectively ending one of the biggest threats of the first two seasons. Rick’s strategizing saves the entire group from Shane’s violent outbursts, but it comes with losing someone he’d once trusted with everything.

Rick Tears A Throat Out

Season 4 Episode 16 – “A”