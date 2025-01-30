The Stupidest TV Quiz Show Concepts

Probably the only TV quiz show that health insurers could use to set their premiums, it set a macabre tone. It’s strangely intrusive to know how fast a player’s heart is beating, like being allowed to watch them use the dressing room toilet. Sinisterly, you’d find yourself hoping for their heart rates to climb, if only to know whether or not a medic would be brought in at the 200-and-over mark. Even more sinister was Kay extracting the wrong-answer punishment of deducting heartbeats like an evil Fitbit in an episode of Black Mirror. Adding to the strangeness was the gimmick of a live string quartet playing along to the heart rates and conducted by a man dressed, confusingly, in a bowler hat (maybe they were thinking of bus conductors?).

The Wave

“Where there’s only one thing that stands in the way of victory: a whopping great ocean. Pairs of daring contestants will brave the almighty Atlantic to win a shedload of cash. The further they make it out, the more they rake it in, but they’d better be back on dry land before my klaxon, or risk losing everything. Get ready to take on The Wave”

‘So, fellow game show creators, what twist can we put on the old ask-contestants-trivia-questions format?’

‘Drown them.’

‘Excuse me?’

‘Put them out at sea, a proper sea with huge waves and dangerous currents, and for every question they get wrong, attach a 1kg weight to them before making them try to swim back to shore.’

‘Don’t be ridiculous. That’s insanely stupid and risky.’

‘Have two contestants and just do that to one of them? The other one can stay on the beach with, say, Rylan from Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.’

‘We’re going to win a Bafta.’

Readers, they did not.

Freeze Out

“Only one player can make it to our final and a chance to win that £10,000 jackpot. The rest will be frozen out and eliminated. Players will take turns to try to clear all seven blue sliders from the white circle. Answer a question correctly and players can earn an orange slider which they’ll use to knock the blue ones out. The four players who clear the white circle in the fastest time go through to the next round, the slowest player will be frozen out and eliminated.”

Too dull, too repetitive, too many rules, too little tension, and too much like the sport of curling but without the fun running-with-a-broom bits. From a marriage to a shiny-floored TV show, there’s nothing more melancholic than the face of someone trying to make something that just doesn’t work, work. And despite the valiant attempts of host Mark Durden-Smith, ice-sliding trivia quiz The Freeze did not work. The forced interactions with “The Ice Judge” Uriah Rennie were painful, the attempt to coin the catchphrase “Slide on” was woeful, the badinage with the contestants – all of whom looked confused as to why they were there – and the slightly too-long pauses all combined to make your teeth itch.