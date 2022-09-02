The Story of Tracy Beaker Was Euphoria For Early 2000s Brits

Sometimes, telly’s only job is to make us feel better about ourselves. We tune into things to tune out of others, and root for someone that has it worse off. Watching Euphoria’s Rue space out or Cassie dress up as an extra from Oklahoma! is now TV’s messy binge-watch of choice. For early 2000s Brits, the obsession started with CBBC’s The Story of Tracy Beaker.

At its core, the premise was simple. Swap out a high school filled with curious and complicated characters for a foster care home called the Dumping Ground, sit back, and let the rest take care of itself. Ten-year-old Tracy (Dani Harmer) is sent back into temporary care after a failed adoption placement and is often told she has behavioural problems. Alongside a fresh crop of clueless social workers, Tracy lives with a motley crew of mischievous pranksters, including her arch nemesis Justine Littlewood. Based on the book by Jacqueline Wilson, The Story of Tracy Beaker was 15 minutes of pre-pubescent chaos. Just switch the cocaine for Capri-Suns.

While telling every adult in a 20-mile radius to “bog off,” Tracy Beaker was a marvel. British kids might have been used to talking cars and well-behaved dogs flying in planes, but a misunderstood child seemed like a step too far. Now, the same generation thinks nothing of Kat working as a camgirl or Rue leaving rehab to immediately score. But eating worms, food fights, and leaving your social worker in the Science Museum felt like a new televised frontier. Tracy told it as it was — if something wasn’t fair, it would be called out. If she didn’t want something, it wouldn’t be done. And if someone had wronged her, there would be all hell to pay.

Unlike the pretence of the Instagram-addled Euphoria, a big part of The Story of Tracy Beaker merely allowed kids to be kids. Kicks and thrills came from the things we’d genuinely be concerned with. The nation’s little ones became hooked on who stole Rio’s Maroon 5 CD, Justine and Louise’s endless dance routines, and desperately wanted to join Amber’s ‘too cool for school’ gang. If there was a child to be represented, they were there — often throwing flour over anyone above 30. Even the one bizarre musical number that didn’t quite work gave us lots to laugh about.