The Sopranos Cast: What Did James Gandolfini And Others Do Next?

Edie Falco

Edie Falco is maybe the only actress from The Sopranos who might still be among TV’s upper echelon even without playing Carmela Soprano. After delivering fiery fights and emotional outpourings like no other, Falco switched to the medical profession in Nurse Jackie. Jackie Peyton is much different than Carmela. She struggles with drugs and the intensity of a hospital atmosphere, but Falco brings the same intensity as before. On the big screen, Falco played a small part in Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022.

Lorraine Bracco

Thanks to her iconic role as mob wife Karen Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, Lorraine Bracco was one of the most well-known names going into The Sopranos. Wisely, she advocated to play Tony’s shrink Dr. Jennifer Melfi rather than rehashing a Karen-esque performance. Since The Sopranos signed off in 2007, Bracco has kept a relatively low dramatic profile but working consistently in TV projects like Blue Bloods, BoJack Horseman, and Jerk.

Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli has embedded himself in The Sopranos’ lore for many more reasons than just his indelible performance as Christopher Moltistanti. Imperioli has always been fascinated by the process of how the series was made, from his days directing episodes of the show to his Talking Sopranos podcast with castmate and friend Steve Shirripa. Imperioli was often typecast as just a mobster early in his career, but his most recent role was a return to HBO as a wealthy serial cheater in season 2 of The White Lotus!

Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo was style and substance personified as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos. Her tragic character arc displayed the issues that arise when a mob wife stays too close to the hits and the crime. She has always been brilliant at playing characters who have much more beneath the surface than expected. Her best role since Adriana was as another criminal’s significant other, Wendy Case, on Sons of Anarchy. Outside of television, de Matteo has gone viral for her decision to make an OnlyFans account and her appearances talking politics on Fox News.

Nancy Marchand

Nancy Marchand was already a TV fixture when she was cast as Livia Soprano. Years on Lou Grant next to Ed Asner served as a wonderful audition for her role on The Sopranos. Marchand died only 21 episodes into the series, a tragic passing that changed more than a couple of plot decisions on the show. Had Marchand lived, the writing team would have most likely continued fleshing out the cantankerous mommy issues that stressed Tony’s mental health throughout the first two seasons.

Aida Turturro

Aida Turturro is a force of nature no matter what screen she’s on. She catapults into The Sopranos as Janice, Tony’s loud-mouthed sister, in season 2 and changes the family dynamics of the Soprano clan. Turturro hasn’t been a main character since the series ended, instead littering her resume with guest spots on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: SVU.