You Can Now Watch The Sopranos in Under 36 Minutes

If you’re like me, then you’re never not in the midst of a Sopranos rewatch. Mind you, “rewatching” could mean that you just finished your umpteenth viewing, are somewhere in the middle of its six-season run, or are merely planning to get rolling on the classic drama again soon. For those of us in the lattermost camp, HBO has now unveiled a useful tool for re-experiencing one of the best TV shows of all time in a quick and efficient fashion.

In honor of The Sopranos‘ 25th anniversary (the pilot aired on Jan. 10, 1999), HBO has launched a new Sopranos TikTok account that posts 25-second cuts of each of the show’s 86 episodes. As of this writing, it looks like the account is only up to season 2 episode 4 “Commendatori” but it appears to be making great progress for what is surely an arduous task of editing.

The brief cut of the aforementioned “Commendatori” is a compelling watch even, capturing the episode’s plot and Paulie Walnuts’ ennui at experiencing the majesty of Italy all in 25 seconds. Once all 86 episodes have been posted, you should be able to get through your next Sopranos rewatch in under 36 minutes (Please check the math: 25 seconds x 86 episodes ÷ 60 seconds in a minute = 35.83 minutes).

The TikTok-ification of The Sopranos is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the show’s 25th anniversary celebration. Per an HBO release, the network has all sorts of treats planned to honor the saga of Tony Soprano.