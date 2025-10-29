The Sopranos Almost Had a Disastrously Obvious Main Theme Song

The Sopranos has one of the most perfect opening title sequences in television history. The opener follows protagonist Tony Soprano as he drives through the Lincoln Tunnel into New Jersey, past the various locales where he exerts his power as a mob boss, all the way to the McMansion where he experiences his existential crises. Even better, he’s accompanied by a perfect song, the soulful techno track “Woke Up This Morning” by English group Alabama 3.

But it almost wasn’t that way. Originally, The Sopranos creator David Chase wanted a different song to introduce Tony. This song was by an undisputed master of popular music, and it would have explicitly laid out the themes of the show. And it would have been a terrible.

According to the book Difficult Men: Behind the Scenes of a Creative Revolution by Brett Martin, Chase originally wanted “Complicated Shadows,” from the 1996 album All This Useless Beauty by Elvis Costello and the Attractions. As Martin observed, “Woke Up This Morning” is, at first listen, “odd, almost perverse choice for a show so steeped in its particular social world—even less “Italian” and “Jersey” than David Chase’s other top choice of song, Elvis Costello’s “Complicated Shadows.” However, Martin contends, Chase “early on, was shy of being too straightforward with his musical choices.”

Even though Costello hails from Liverpool and is the scion of a musical family, “Complicated Shadows” would have been even more “straightforward” a musical choice for the opening titles. Originally written for Johnny Cash, “Complicated Shadows” digs into the apocalyptic morality of the Man in Black’s best work. “Well, you know your time has come / And you’re sorry for what you’ve done / You shoulda never have been playing with a gun / In those complicated shadows.” In the bridge, Costello sings of “all you gangsters and rude clowns / Who were shooting up the town,” warning them that they should “have found someone / To put the blame on.”