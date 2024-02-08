The Hidden Detail In the Sopranos Ending That Everyone Missed

The Sopranos series finale is one of the most heavily-scrutinized bits of media ever produced. When Tony Soprano’s story abruptly cut to black mid-“Don’t Stop Believin'” viewers had no choice but to analyze what they just saw.

Did the Members Only jacket guy shoot Tony? Did he choke on a Holsten’s onion ring? Was this all a dream? Though creator David Chase has obliquely discussed the true nature of the final scene over the years, we’ll never know what actually happened by the finale’s own design. And that’s why people continue to watch it, consider it, and debate it even to this day.

And yet, even with all the ink already spilled trying to dissect The Sopranos finale, there’s one fascinating detail that everyone missed … everyone but one person at least. In a 2015 interview with fellow actor Alan Cumming for this Remember That Time series, Carmela Soprano actress Edie Falco revealed that she made an interesting mistake when filming The Sopranos‘ final scene. Watch the clip below:

Edie Falco shares some trivia regarding the last scene in The Sopranos.

"Remember That Time" with Alan Cumming (CBS) pic.twitter.com/CvgJcADnEY — 633 Stag Trail Road 🤌 (@pityforyourself) February 7, 2024

Carmela wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the show’s last moments!