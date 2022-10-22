The Sinner Season 4 Ending Explained: A Change of Scenery

Fittingly, then, season four begins with water; our viewpoint plunged into the great, deep, greenish-blue ocean. Ambrose’s lover Sonya (Jessica Hecht) openly states, “we needed a change of scenery,” in the opening sequence as they travel from an idyllic ferry ride to a wholesome lunch meeting with a friend, shot in the postcard-worthy Lunenburg in Nova Scotia. However, as the friend vaguely references the event that led them to desire a change of pace, Ambrose is upset to the point of having to leave the table, showing that there is still much work to be done yet before he’s over the events of the prior season.

A hurting and not yet healing Ambrose runs into Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg), the tragic, tormented figure at the center of this season’s narrative. The two have a pleasant, if cryptic, metaphysical chat, very much in line with the ones he had with Jamie in the prior season. Off of his antidepressants and suffering from guilt-induced insomnia, Ambrose takes to the streets to get some air that evening only to see Percy once again. Concerned, he follows her through the lush green forest at dusk, only to see her, seemingly casually, leap to her death.

In the final moments before Percy goes over the rocky cliff’s edge to the roiling river below, we look out at the open sea surrounding the island with her. For the first time, this image of infinite possibility doubles as a cage that keeps her locked in place, unable to move or even grow beyond it. From this moment on, the dreaminess of the terrain takes on a more ominous undercurrent, showing that things can’t possibly be as tranquil as we once believed.

As Ambrose’s investigation begins, we see how truly small the town is, with repetitive scenes on the docks, at the Muldoon estate, and at the same restaurant and church giving the saga a closed-in feeling despite its scenic location and expansive, apparently limitless horizon. This is not lost on Sonya, who departs about halfway through the story due to a sudden sense of claustrophobia that leaves her nervous and unable to work. Their tidy apartment is ransacked, adding a sense that safety is no longer guaranteed, if it ever truly was. As she leaves, the day is sunny and bright, and the ferry seems clean and untarnished in comparison to the gray, moldering scenery that Ambrose soon finds himself mired in.

There are a number of dialogue cues to indicate that the Muldoons have been a force on the island since the mid-1800s, but that sense of history is very much worked into the fabric of the show. Several filming locations are either protected wildlife areas, like the Ovens Natural Park, or legitimate historical sites, including the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic, where the show’s Muldoon Fish Company is located. At every turn, we see a world that confirms Percy’s fears of never being able to escape, showing how intricately tied her family is to the region.

In a flashback, grandmother Meg (Frances Fisher) notes that their family first came over in the mid-1800s to escape Ireland’s famous potato famine years, taking nothing and turning it into a family legacy that defined the region, Percy is quick to point out that there were Indigenous people present when they arrived. Attempting to state in no uncertain terms that their presence on the island came at the cost of still-ongoing colonization, Percy is quickly shut down, but the house full of antique photographs all but confirms what she’s said. Though her grandmother sees it as a positive, Percy feels that it’s a trap, but even when she tries to escape, the tides seem only to bring her back to face herself. In her death, her family is forced to do the same.