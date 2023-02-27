The Simpsons Takes Lesson from Finding Your Roots

Like any romcom, the episode is heavy on montages, opening with Carl getting in shape after the free-food-for-fake-injury con. It is very frightening that anyone might not be in bowling shape, as Homer embodies the vision non-players have of the sport. It also shows what Carl brings to the team. His quick absence, meeting Naima, means the Moe’s Tavern bowlers lose to the worst players in the league. It is worth it just to hear Hans Moleman’s victorious last words.

This is a good showcase for Carl because it also forces The Simpsons to look at itself. It is interesting that Springfield’s “our side of town” has always been hidden, because the series’ first real trip through it spans decades of shortcuts. From the unexpected ribbing in Black barbershops, Spike Lee’s Joints, I Have a Dream Mattress stores, Michael Jordan cologne, and Michael B. Jordan aftershave, The Simpsons consciously plays catch-up. They address this themselves with the “avoidance sips” at Moe’s Bar, and the details of the book Marge is reading, “Caucasian Brittleness,” which only offers things not to do in racially tense situations.

This isn’t Carl’s first time at the rodeo. We first learned about his Icelandic heritage as a passing gag in “Scuse Me While I Miss the Sky,” from season 14. Adopted and raised by white folks from Iceland, he says he was never “Icelandic enough or Black enough.” “The Saga of Carl,” from season 24, saw Carl redeem his Icelandic family’s name from centuries-old blame for allowing barbarian invaders to destroy a village.

Carl has the most convoluted backstory of anyone in Springfield but Grampa. It’s no wonder he identifies with his job at the nuclear plant and his bar, with his coworkers. The ones he can share Public Domain Karaoke Night with. The episode is rich with varied character interactions, and smart enough to let Carl work things out on his own. His line about this crisis being the only decision he can’t make in a bar is stinging, but not enough to break his biggest support group. Lenny hasn’t gotten a dedicated episode yet, and should have had more screen time in this episode, because he and Carl are almost a pair. Naima would affect their relationship, but Carl opens up to Homer, for all the good that’s historically ever done.

The major guest of the evening is PBS’ Finding Your Roots’ host Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., who not only namedrops great lines, but spares America from the truth of Rainier Luftwaffe Wolfcastle’s past, and saves Carl from a fate worse than death: Civil War-era field surgery, something Gates Jr. is probably familiar with from his biographical research. Carl’s history is America’s history, beginning on the first-ever Juneteenth, something his grandfather wasn’t told until long past due, and includes many of the great Black Cowboys of history, including the real-life Lone Ranger. It is never explained, however, why a successful rodeo star gave up the son he was training to carry on the family name up for adoption.

The identity crisis is handled deftly, especially against the budding romance, although the literal “black cowboy” conclusion is very much cartoon logic. Though nothing contradicts Carl’s backstory, it feels like another jump off Springfield Gorge. The payoff is evocative, and offers promise. Naima and Carl have the same blood type, and hopefully she will return in future episodes. Though this has not historically been the case.