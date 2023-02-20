The Simpsons Enlists Its Unlikeliest Character for a Sopranos Spoof

Increasingly, The Simpsons have been delving into more subtle forms of spoof, which mixes well with the overt gags, like the constant takes on Italian pronunciations. The characterization of mob talk being the “most intimate and vague” conversations of Ned’s life foretell a marvel of verbal calisthenics. The new mob is somewhat self-aware, noting the nicknames are a little judgmental, but it is surprising how accurate they turn out to be in their reality. Without saying a word, we know how dangerous a street pharmacist from New Jersey could be.

There is a litany of mob clichés which all work, from putting the squeeze on the competition to going to the mattresses. The references to The Sopranos come as beautifully underplayed visual tributes, from seeing a Pork Store sign from a street table view, to the exquisite minor tribute to the death of “Bobby Bacala” Baccalieri Jr. (Steve Schirripa) in the “The Blue Comet.” The backgrounds are uniformly purposeful, and the musical score brings menace to mirth, and mayhem to murderous intent. But the most effective is the audio. It captures The Godfather and delves into deeper gangster ties.

Maybe there’s something wrong with me, but I like seeing Fat Tony bond with Ned. I like seeing him bond with anyone. In the history of The Simpsons, any character who has a direct connection with Springfield’s crime syndicate gets an automatic upgrade in street cred. “Finally, he does something cool,” Homer says when finding out the illicit connection. “It sounds like something I would do.” He’s saying what we’re all thinking, and the recurring laughter reinforces the esteem of badass stature.

When Bart was almost the head of the Springfield crime family many seasons ago, the audience smirked, and grinned outright when he was told he had a future in crime. Krusty earned our undying respect when able to toy-tricycle his way into the hearts of the Society of Legitimate Businessmen. We give him props, and not just because he’s a prop comic.

Of course, the allure may also be that it’s that much more fun when the bust-out comes, and Fat Tony starts to expect his taste. The set up bends time, but not enough to destroy canon. Ned did indeed teach Bart for a short while in “Left Behind,” and while he was fired for bringing prayer to school, Ned would have made a convincing case for the evils of skinny jeans. Seeing Ned at the chalkboard, writing “I will not attempt the salvation of a bureaucrat” works nostalgia several ways.

Is it my imagination, or does Maggie get more lines than Bart in this episode? It underscores how much we miss the old antics, all the things The Simpsons could get away with, and it foreshadows a systemic snafu. It is very revealing how Fat Tony notes the inequitable deal Ned gets on “the business they chose.” Ned’s entry into the arrangement comes from his pious trust. It almost appears Fat Tony was only born sinister, further humanized because he used to be left-handed until the nuns beat it out of him.