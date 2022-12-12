The Simpsons Brings Brass-Knuckle Hockey to Springfield

Homer’s complaints about the utter inconvenience of kids’ sports are a subversively correct assessment over a too-long running gag. It really is where boredom goes counterclockwise. Though an early sequence of a too-short benched player wanting revenge is some consolation, the most important takeaway comes when kids’ hockey season ends, Homer will be free to watch real hockey. Lisa’s line about getting a soccer participant trophy for doing the bare minimum is both effective thematic foreshadowing, and a goal for the underachievers playing.

It is encouraging to see Nelson excel, and be rewarded. In season 34, has co-headlined two winning episodes, after ringing all the bells in “When Nelson Met Lisa,” and his character is enjoying intense exploration, and sleeveless levels of depth. It also does this without breaking his unique logic, and understanding of the world. Even his education in teamwork confirms his innate self-knowledge.

Will Forte leads the guest cast coaching at the Top Goon Academy, “where today’s bullies become tomorrow’s thugs.” The illustrious faculty is a group of former professional hockey players with reputations for excessive success: Dave “Tiger” Williams, Dave “The Hammer” Schulz, and Stu “The Grim Reaper” Grimson. They teach the only rule there is to know for a hockey goon: protect the primary. The primary is the player who scores the most goals, but the coach, Moe, claims the most points. We get the feeling Nelson may have learned that by actually doing the required reading, Beloved by Toni Morrison.

Nelson is still a bully, but he is also more. He is the best bully. The one who gets the jacket, and slices off the sleeves. Moe can barely move laterally, imagining which way is up, repeatedly hitting bottom, and replaying his failures in the kinds of brilliantly stinging inner dialogues which get featured in a grievously effective sequence. We know the pattern. Every sex cult he joins inevitably turns into a suicide cult, he puts champagne labels on celebratory bottles of Duff Beer, he’s got the kind of a face that facial recognition doesn’t recognize as a face. By the time Bart’s STD prank call moves down to Moe’s junk file, it is hard to delete.

Like Nelson, Moe shines without any pretense of cleaning up his act or changing his world view. Both characters grow without giving up anything which makes them less than special. When Nelson’s mom says he’s off doing “kid stuff” like “deep thinking,” Moe translates that immediately, and responds instinctively. The very short scene is moving in spite of itself.

Even Toots is rounded out in the episode. After his preening and pestering attempt to goad his neighbor, Moe says “Stuff like this is why Gayle left you,” we learn Toots’ wife and more-handsome brother are sharing more than secrets, and it adds a dimension to a guy who really only knows his reeds. This doesn’t explain what happened to Maya, who accepted Moe’s proposal in “The Wayz We Were.” She doesn’t even register a complaint in Moe’s seasonal woes.