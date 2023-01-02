The Simpsons Go Down a YouTube Rabbit Hole

The episode opens in the midst of the Simpsons success as viral sensations, and begins the twist of Vlog-celebrity stereotypes inwardly. Bart, known for his epic pranks, really wants to start a charity where he can give Lamborghinis to the homeless. Lisa tries to tune nature. Marge gets a facial. Homer and Maggie kick off the craze with “Cute Baby Gets Stage Fright,” a caught-on-video save of a reluctant child performer, and a dad adept at derring-do. These and puppy videos are ace cards in the hallmark deck of all-age virtual virility. They are the most share-worthy, and present Homer’s best side, the back.

The deep dive into the Internet archives to get to the bottom of the Simpson family’s “rise and fall and disappearance and return to status quo” begins with Comic Book Guy, who is not quite as harsh as he was in his prime. He does go through some of the more problematic early videos uploaded, like “10-year-old drugged out after the oral surgery in the family car,” while the family sings crazy songs, which also captures Homer getting arrested. This is foreshadowing of a coverup, but an open secret. Though it’s never said, Wiggum will bust anyone in a chance to get caught singing on camera.

The most impressive Vlogger is Martin Prince, whose “All the News to Prince” works well as a YouTube offering. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Martin is nothing if not efficient, and has shown his on-air charisma before. He knows how to get a good scoop, and the patter to put it over. This is far more than we can say for the brilliant Professor Frink.

Hank Azaria’s nuttiest professor always comes through with a crunch. Frink’s Vlog, “Frinkilinks,” is an elaborate joke, wrapped in an enigma, and served on a Petrie dish. All-so-appropriately-headed “Conspiracy Glavin,” the whiteboard drawings alone are so hysterically detailed as to provide laughs and conspiracies for years to come. He makes a direct connection between the “magic bullet” and Snowball I, there are over references to pyramid schemes, Nessie and the Loch Ness Monster, and the Dark Web. I only wish I could subscribe. The latte maker aside, however, is the cherry on the joke, flavoring it with silliness, yet giving a deeper insight into Frink, the man behind the beakers.

The Truth Wizard, who is a begruntled cameraman on the Simpsons family set, presents the most “Behind the Scenes” style footage. While all the other videocasts present rumors or far reaching rabbit holes of paranoia, the kid whose nose can’t support thicker glasses gets the best view of the pressure that turned a regular Springfield family into a group of monsters. And while it is true that Bart’s pranks may very well be a very cruel use of Jell-O, the biggest betrayal comes from his environmentally conscious sister.

Lisa wears a Band-Aid over the Earth on her T-shirt, but is tending to a deeper wound. The false front of the nouveau riche activist is a big stain on Lisa’s accumulated rep. One of the interesting things in clip show episodes is the Simpson family are not only playing what they present to the viewer on a weekly basis, but imaging a much deeper life for the individuals in the family. Sometimes it appears, on several episodes like this, that they have more of a business arrangement than a family arrangement. This is a unique way of breaching the fourth wall. The mask is pulled off regularly. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny never revert to their actor selves on South Park. Bugs Bunny did it, often in even the earliest cartoons, giving interviews to reporters to set up scenarios, but it is a rare detail.