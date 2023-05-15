The Simpsons Goes Back to Clown School

Even Lisa, the obsessive A-student with the craving for academic approval, learns lessons. The most important being you can never be too yakety on the sax, but also a deeper understanding of her brother. The segment where Bart asks his sister to imagine him feeling the way she does at school is moving. It also moves the episode out of the rut of Lisa being the foil. The sequence where she is drowned out by the honks of Bart’s horn is hysterically funny on so many levels, it has to be rewatched.

From the moment we see Ralph Wiggum in the school band, we know this is a kid who is going places. Besides Bart, he really is the most natural choice for the school’s valedictorian. It is also very warming to see all the kids’ loyalty to Krusty, and the honest appreciation he gets from the families. Luckily, some of the humor is brutal, like the mob making Lunch Lady Doris eat her own mashed potatoes, or the edict Principal Skinner gets from his mother about her funeral. The Supreme Court Justice reference is exquisitely timed. In general, the episode is very funny. It is loaded with gags, to be honest. But it’s a repeat, that didn’t have to be a retread.

Coming after Oingo, Boingo (a clever reference to Danny Elfman’s former band?), Sadsy, and all the other renowned clowns at Krusty’s school, Ponzi would make a great clown name. Student loans are pyramid schemes, and any kind of ballooning interests make sense in a clown school. So, when the episode is taken over by the mob, again, it is a fitting commencement.

This is the ultimate Krusty episode. He loses, while maintaining important delusions. He misinterprets conciliatory nachos as paternal acceptance, and learns, too late, the importance of timing. But more tellingly, “Clown V. Board of Education” steals from itself, a Krusty special, as he readily confesses. At the clown deli, Krusty offers to buy jokes before just stealing them outright. Similarly, Fat Tony’s (Joe Mantegna) generous offer is really a repo job.

Krusty’s original clown college was taken over by the mob to pay off gambling debts. Today, gambling is so accessible, it’s not even dangerous enough for the mob to take an interest. But loan sharking is a trade which fits perfectly with the educational model. Corruption runs so deep in the town, Mayor Quimby doesn’t even have to take cash anymore. He uses Griftr. Rainier Wolfcastle finally has a place that might hold his son.