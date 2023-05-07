The Best Simpsons Episodes of the ’00s

After the surprising rise and appallingly steady excellence of The Simpsons’ first decade, many long-time supporters felt the show would have gone out on top if it ended around 2001-2002. The late 1990s era was hit with a traumatic loss with the death of comic genius Phil Hartman. After a pay dispute, voice actress Maggie Roswell left from 1999 to 2002, resulting in the death of the Maude Flanders in the episode “Alone Again, Natura-Diddily.” But the first cracks in the series’ “Golden Age” appeared when Principal Skinner was redacted and retrofitted for “The Principal and the Pauper,” from season 9. It was seen as a major copout.

With Beavis and Butt-Head amping up cartoons on MTV, Fox had a new dangerous animated show on the block, Family Guy. But with every breakthrough, South Park would point out how “The Simpsons already did it.” Knowing this, The Simpsons softened the sharp-edged animation (moving from cel animation to digital ink and paint), fleshed out the characters, and let the jokes indulge irreverent self-reference, and the occasional social relevance. The comedy became more personal, shedding the slapstick of Homer and Bart to focus on Marge and Lisa. Not that this was less dangerous, the season 13 episode “Blame It on Lisa,” almost got the show sued by the Rio de Janeiro tourist board in one of the biggest controversies of the long-controversial franchise.

The show had internal issues as well, like an April 2004 work stoppage when the actors learned how much Fox was making on syndication and DVD sales The writers of The Simpsons went on strike together with the Writers Guild of America at the end of 2007. Season 19 was delayed because of contract negotiations, shortening the planned 22-episode season to 20 installments. Just in time for the show’s twentieth anniversary, the United States Postal Service unveiled a series of five different 44 cent stamps, each designed by show co-creator Matt Groening.

In the midst of the decade, the family moved to the big screen, borrowing panels from Stephen King’s Under The Dome and Mr. Burns sinister plan to shield Springfield from the sun for a cinematic and merchandising extravaganza. The Simpsons Movie was made alongside the 2007 season. It opened at the top of the box office with a $74 million premiere weekend, and set the record for highest grossing opening weekend for a film based on a television series. For those who thought the show should have ended, this was a major testament to its continued popularity.