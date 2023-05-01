“Write Off This Episode” is Vintage The Simpsons

The “bluewashing” of the episode is the least subtle subversive coloring, it takes the yellow out of the corporate greenwashing, and plants its ribbon everywhere, and yanks the ones on Pabst beer. Even the Kardashians spread to group think of the blue ribbons. The segment when Springfield hits “peak awareness,” and there is not a patch of bareness, is devastating commentary on the conglomeration of helpful hands, but does it with finesse, getting blue ribbons on shampoos, conditioner, and renders Boo-Berry Cereal unironic.

While Marge is busted for the “mom puns” Bart has to endure at the first hints of success, the best pun of the evening goes to the Tibetan baking soda makers Lisa finds on her quest to procure fair-trade, carbon-negative, conflict-free ingredients. They have a product called “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buddha,” and they don’t hard-sell their Sea of Tranquility Sea Salt. They are at the top of a mountain, not a kiosk in a mall.

Marge’s feud with the Salvation Army is wonderfully nostalgic. It is usually Homer who gets into feuds, although each member of the Simpson household has their nemesis. Maggie has that baby with one eyebrow. Bart has Sideshow Bob, who has his own bad blood with rakes. Marge can’t believe a religious nonprofit could be so holier-than-thou, which is a good line, and also an opening for Mr. Burns’ later dismissal of all “do-goodery,” specifically targeting religious charities.

It appears Harry Shearer is allowing Mr. Burns’ age to catch up with him. Mr. Burns was always old. He was born old, he has wrinkles in baby pictures. But the voice in the episode was frail, if the message was not. Mr. Burns makes a lot of sense in his spotlighted scene at the great Lisa M. Simpson Foundation gala. Maybe not the micromanaging of privatized charitable groups over government inaction, but about the table. He paid $10,000 for it, and taking it with him is the most Mr. Burns thing he can do in the circumstance. After all, he did spend a whole day with Lenny and Carl leaf-blowing three-eyed fish carcasses.

The episode is loaded with sight gags. The quote on the bucket of Krusty Fried Chicken says “forget all the other stuff I did.” Check for Homers pouring hors d’oeuvres into his mouth. When Homer later takes Bart on as his “chicken wing man” it becomes a ballet. Homer’s “five stages of unemployment” is extremely clever, in ways only he would have the knowledge and expertise to give. They include but are not limited to righteous anger, pretending you still have a job, misdirected anger, glowering without showering, and stage five: reluctant acceptance. There is an add on about buying podcasting equipment but never unboxing, and they all ring true.