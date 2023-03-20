The Simpsons Bowls a Perfect Game Thanks to a Season 1 Guest Star

By the time Jacques says he can make any sentence sound dirty, it is an already foregone conclusion, even if the character is not quite as sharply written as 33 years ago. His cheese ruse, however, is quite inspired. As is Lisa’s turn filling in for Burgess Meredith’s Mickey in a Rocky takeoff. During the central bowling tournament, before a very difficult split, Marge cracks a nail, and Lisa is in her corner, tweezer in hand, and a broken accent in her throat.

It is also revealed that Lisa gets intuitive feelings, which are always accurate, and definitely an early sign of neurosis. She knows things are awry, beyond Bart’s relative absence in the installment. There is also an element of surprise left unexplored. There is still enough palpable suspense to go around, and it’s not just about whether eggs are a healthy food or a death trap time bomb. The Springfield Bowl-O-rama, a place that nobody goes to anymore, is closing, and that is a crucial element of life for the Simpsons. It was Homer’s dream job, the only place outside Moe’s where the gang can be seen in proper footwear, and as we learn in this episode, it is where Homer discovered Nachos, which is “like licking the face of God.”

Fred Armisen puts just enough spin on the wealthy hipster to keep him out of the gutter. Introduced in the episode “The Day the Earth Stood Cool,” Terrence loves bowling because John Waters wears bowling shirts, but hires a man who bowls for a living as his champion to close the alley. Marge’s strategy as the lady of the lane, is well imagined, crafted as she stares up from her bed before sleep, with all the geometric patterns laid out as easily as Lisa did for Bart while teaching miniature golf. And Yabba Dabba D’oh, Marge even throws The Flintstones at the pins in one of many throwaway gags. It’s like watching a butterfly that can kick field goals. Homer also teaches a valuable lesson which should pass the test of time, “pizza tastes as good off the ceiling as it does off the floor.”

Marge and Jacques’ bond steers towards the “Life on the Fast Lane” dynamic, but the series deftly avoids dumping another marriage crisis on an already crowded trope. Homer even learns about appreciation when he gets to Jacques apartment, even if the secret shrine to Marge is a little too much like Artie Ziff’s obsessive collection. Homer doesn’t get jealous, he goes on the offensive, leading to a very well rendered bowling ball sword fight. Jacques is a world class antagonist, skeevy and creepy, with charm enough to deport him back to France, where he will waste the rest of his life on sex and August vacations.

Jacques’ ultimate role as Marge’s competitor would have added another dimension to the subterfuge if it was revealed from the beginning. In retrospect, the game he plays with Marge can be taken as seduction or an insidious plan in service to the wealthy hipster who wants to buy the Bowl-O-Rama (formerly Barney’s Bowlerama, owned by Al Gumble).

The episode is a testament to the Simpson couple’s long-enduring relationship, and Homer has rarely been as supportive, going as far as saying Marge bowls “like a 60-year-old Teamster.” Homer hasn’t been awed into silence like this since Marge played in “Streetcar Named Desire.”