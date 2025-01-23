The Night Agent Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) make quite the team. He’s a secret agent trained in evasive manoeuvres, marksmanship and beating up bad guys, and she’s a coding whizz who can hack and track with the best of them. In The Night Agent season one, Peter and Rose could only afford to trust each other as they hunted down the killers of Rose’s aunt and uncle, leading them to uncover a top-level White House conspiracy. (If you need a refresher on last time, we’ve run down the major points in our recap article.)

In season two, Peter and Rose are thrown back together and tasked with sniffing out another conspiracy, this time one that could threaten the Night Action programme itself. They’re joined by the brand new cast below, alongside cameos from returning characters secret service agent Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett).

Brittany Snow as Alice

Star of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise Brittany Snow plays Alice, an established Night Agent who’s paired up with Peter on his first assignment overseas. Posing as honeymooners, she and Peter are tasked with tracking down a leak that threatens US national security.

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

A veteran of the Night Action programme, Catherine trains and manages new recruits like Peter. The question is: after the betrayal he faced from Diane Farr in season one, can he really trust his new handler? Actor Amanda Warren is known for having played Lucy in The Leftovers, Jane in The Purge, Olivia in Madam Secretary, Betty in Dickinsian and DI Regina Heywood in East New York.