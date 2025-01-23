The Night Agent Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters
From Catherine to Alice to Abbas and Noor, find out who's who in the new season of Netflix mega-hit The Night Agent.
Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) make quite the team. He’s a secret agent trained in evasive manoeuvres, marksmanship and beating up bad guys, and she’s a coding whizz who can hack and track with the best of them. In The Night Agent season one, Peter and Rose could only afford to trust each other as they hunted down the killers of Rose’s aunt and uncle, leading them to uncover a top-level White House conspiracy. (If you need a refresher on last time, we’ve run down the major points in our recap article.)
In season two, Peter and Rose are thrown back together and tasked with sniffing out another conspiracy, this time one that could threaten the Night Action programme itself. They’re joined by the brand new cast below, alongside cameos from returning characters secret service agent Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett).
Brittany Snow as Alice
Star of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise Brittany Snow plays Alice, an established Night Agent who’s paired up with Peter on his first assignment overseas. Posing as honeymooners, she and Peter are tasked with tracking down a leak that threatens US national security.
Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver
A veteran of the Night Action programme, Catherine trains and manages new recruits like Peter. The question is: after the betrayal he faced from Diane Farr in season one, can he really trust his new handler? Actor Amanda Warren is known for having played Lucy in The Leftovers, Jane in The Purge, Olivia in Madam Secretary, Betty in Dickinsian and DI Regina Heywood in East New York.
Arienne Mandi as Noor
The L Word: Generation Q‘s Arienne Mandi plays Noor, a young Iranian woman in New York City who works as a low-level assistant in the Iranian mission to the United Nations, in the service of Abbas (see below). She’s desperate to help her mother and younger brother, who are both still in Iran.
Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe
Jacob Monroe is a shadowy figure in The Night Agent season two. He’s a wealthy international businessman with fingers in all kinds of valuable pies. He’s played by Louis Herthum, a familiar face on screen with acting credits stretching back to the early 1980s and supporting roles in a huge number of TV shows and movies from True Blood to Longmire to What/If, and he memorably played Dolores’ father Peter Abernathy in Westworld.
Berto Colon as Solomon
An ex-Marine who’s mixed up in some decidedly shady business, Solomon becomes a target of investigation for Peter after he’s present at several crime scenes. He’s played by Berto Colon, who’s already had a long and varied screen career with highpoints including the role of Cesar in Netflix prison dramedy Orange is the New Black, Lorenzo in Power Book II: The Ghost, and recently, Castillo in HBO’s The Penguin.
Navid Negahban as Abbas
Abbas is an important politician and the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations. He heads up the New York City-based mission where Noor is employed. Actor Navid Negahban is no stranger to the spy action-thriller genre, having previously had recurring roles in Homeland and 24, just two of many parts in shows from Fringe to Legion, to recently, Ghosts of Beirut and The Old Man.
Rob Heaps as Tomás Bala & Elise Kibler as Sloane
British actor Rob Heaps (Good Girls, Station 19, Imposters) plays Tomas, the wealthy son of a former dictator who was imprisoned for war crimes. Educated at Oxford University, Tomas has bigger plans than living out the playboy life available to him. Tomas’ girlfriend Sloane is played by playwright and actor Elise Kibler (Daredevil, Younger).
ALSO APPEARING
- Michael Malarkey plays military leader Markus, a cousin of Tomas who remains loyal to Tomas’ dictator uncle Viktor Bala.
- Keon Alexander plays Javad, the head of security for the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations.
- Teddy Sears plays Warren Stocker, an intelligence officer who comes under investigation.
- Dikran Tulaine plays Viktor Bala, father to Tomas, and a convicted war criminal.
The Night Agent season two is available now on Netflix.