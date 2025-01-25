The Night Agent Season 3 Theory: Will Rose Join Night Action?

In season one (read our recap here), Rose was put under FBI agent Peter’s protection. As a witness in her aunt and uncle’s murders, higher-ups in a White House conspiracy wanted her dead. Peter successfully kept Rose alive, and a couple of times she did the same for him. Despite being told to run for her life or stay in the car (“Get out of here, Rose” is Peter’s catchphrase when a situation goes south), Rose came through for Peter on several occasions. She dealt some handy driftwood blows to the head of hired killer Dale, and pushed Dale’s sniper accomplice Ellen to her death before she could shoot the whole gang during the rescue of the VP’s daughter.

Though she doesn’t shy from a fight, tech is Rose’s specialism. She’s a coder who, by restoring comms to Camp David, proved instrumental in averting season one’s attempt on the president’s life. Not only can she hack, but in season two, she adapted the ad software she’d coded to turn it into a powerful tracking system and used it to find Peter when even Night Action couldn’t.

Rose has also proved her undercover skills on several occasions, posing as fictional IDs, manipulating people to access information and thinking fast on her feet. In season two, she not only charmed a file out of an official and infiltrated a UN mission party, but also convinced Viktor Bala’s goons that she was a post-doc chemistry student so well that they forced her to help produce a shipment of chemical weapons that could take out midtown Manhattan. She easily gained the trust of Iranian asset Noor, lying to her convincingly enough that she handed over her intel, but then staying friends with her afterwards. She’s great with people, is the point – clever, quick, resourceful and naturally trustworthy but with a core of steel when she needs one.

All of which is to say that Rose would make an excellent Night Agent, and that’s surely where this whole show is heading. No, she’s not FBI or CIA-trained, but there’s room in the programme for the niece of “Gazelle” and “Sidewinder”.

Night Action veteran Catherine Weaver clearly thinks so. In season two, Weaver told Rose that she had a lot of her aunt in her, and pressed for her help in the mission to stop the Foxglove attack. Since Alice was killed in action in Bangkok, Weaver is an agent down, remember, and with the right training, as a young American woman, Rose could slot in easily to her undercover work.

But here’s the crux: will she want to?