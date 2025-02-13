The 15 Best Office Episodes Ranked

It’s not very often that a TV remake surpasses the quality of the original series it’s based upon. But then again, the American remake of The Office made a habit of making the unpredictable a normal occurrence, be it in the form of random lip-sync music videos, botched safety training lectures, or terrifyingly realistic fire drill simulations.

After a first season that remained largely faithful to its underlying British source material, the American version of The Office slowly transformed into a television juggernaut of Friends-level proportions. Reinventing the mockumentary format for mainstream American television, The Office established itself as one of the hottest pop culture sensations of the 2000s, influencing similarly-veined TV series like Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, and Abbott Elementary that followed in its wake.

Spanning nine seasons and a whopping 201 episodes, singling out the greatest episodes of The Office isn’t exactly a simple task, with so many memorable Office episodes instantly springing to mind. Yet even then, it’s safe to say some installments continue to live on in audiences’ collective memories more than other, slightly less popular Office outings. From rowdy holiday celebrations to painfully awkward dinner parties, here are 15 episodes of The Office we wholeheartedly consider the best.

15. Christmas Party

Season 2 Episode 10

Aired on: December 6, 2005