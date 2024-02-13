Making the Office Finale Apparently Involved More Drama Than We Thought

There’s no doubt that filming the series finale of The Office was an emotional experience for many. This cast and crew, many of whom had worked for almost 10 years together, knew they had only days left before this thing that they had dedicated so much of their lives to was over. However, according to Dakota Johnson, who appears briefly in the series finale as Kevin’s replacement, the vibes were a little weirder than we may have realized.

While promoting her latest movie Madame Web on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Johnson jokingly tells the host that filming The Office series finale was “honestly the worst time of my life.” She agreed to appear in the series finale because she loved the show and thought she’d only be on set for “half a day,” but actually ended up being on set for two weeks.

It wasn’t just the expected sadness from the cast that Johnson picked up on while on set though. She says that there were “weird dynamics that had been going on for the last ten years” and that “some people didn’t speak to each other.” Even though Johnson says that she came onto the set excited and ready to do her job, she says that “no one wanted to talk to [her]” and that no one really seemed to care that she was there.

It’s not that Johnson expected the cast to bend over backwards to make her feel welcome, but it seems like she was at least hoping to kind of get to know the people she was sharing the screen with while she was “in the background of all of these scenes faxing things.”