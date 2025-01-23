The Night Agent Season 1 Recap: the White House Mole, Camp David, & Was Peter’s Dad Guilty?

Who Was the White House Mole?

Before Rose’s aunt and uncle were murdered in their Virginia home by a hired assassin, she overheard them discussing a White House mole, the codename “Osprey”, and the threat of an attack on US soil. The mole turned out to be US vice president Ashley Redfield, who was working in conjunction with Gordon Wick, the wealthy head of military contract supplier Turn Lake, who’d bankrolled Redfield’s political campaigns for years.

“Osprey” was Omar Zadar, a Balkan dissident and the leader of the People’s Independence Front or PIF political group. US president Michelle Travers was building bridges with Zadar and planning to support his leadership bid in his own country, but Redfield and Wick didn’t want that to happen – Redfield because he saw Zadar as a terrorist, and Wick because Zadar was protesting against Turn Lake’s lucrative military contracts in his region and so Zadar’s premiership could lose his company billions of dollars.

The Metro Bombing Conspiracy

A year before the main action of The Night Agent, Redfield and Wick attempted to kill Zadar while he was on US soil by orchestrating a bombing on a metro train that would explode a gas line and take out several city blocks covering Zadar’s location. Unfortunately for them, low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland happened to be in the same train carriage as the bomb was planted. Peter spotted the bomber, found the explosive, stopped the train, evacuated the car and saved countless lives.

This was bad news for Redfield and Wick, who were forced to bring White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr into their conspiracy to get help in covering up their bombing. Farr reluctantly agreed to help because of her loyalty to the president, and so hired Peter Sutherland for a job at the White House to keep an eye on him and because he would make a useful fall guy if anything should go wrong with the cover-up. Peter’s name would be easy to smear because his father, a fellow FBI agent, was charged with selling state secrets before he died prematurely. Farr helped Redfield and Wick frame the PIF for the bombing in another attempt to discredit Omar Zadar.

Who Killed Rose’s Aunt and Uncle?

Emma and Henry Campbell were Rose’s closest surviving family. They were killed by hired assassins Dale and Ellen, who were working for Wick, Redfield and Diane Farr (see above) because they were close to exposing the Metro bombing conspiracy.

The Campbells were undercover secret agents working for Night Action – the elite group of operatives to which Peter is eventually recruited. When Rose’s aunt and uncle were attacked, she called the emergency phone number they’d given her, which was answered by Peter, whose new job was to staff the Night Action phone overnight shifts in the White House basement. Peter coached Rose through her escape and was assigned to protect her when she became a witness in her aunt and uncle’s murders.