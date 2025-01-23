The Night Agent Season 1 Recap: the White House Mole, Camp David, & Was Peter’s Dad Guilty?
With season 2 out now on Netflix, here’s everything you need to remember from the first time.
Warning: contains finale spoilers for The Night Agent season one.
The FBI’s Peter Sutherland had a hell of a time in the first season of Netflix’s mega-hit The Night Agent. He was blown up in a metro train bombing, hunted by assassins, framed for kidnapping the vice president’s daughter, shot at, beaten up, stabbed, and had so many high-speed car chases that his insurance premiums must be as high as his blood pressure.
It paid off though. Not only did Peter meet a great girl in Silicon Valley coding whizz Rose Larkin (whom he’d been tasked with protecting after she’d witnessed the murders of her secret agent aunt and uncle), but he also landed his dream job. Formerly the low-level guy manning the Night Action emergency phoneline in the White House basement, now Peter is at the other end of the line. He’s a Night Agent – part of an elite group of operatives working directly for the president on top-secret missions too spicy for the rest of the security services.
Season one ended with Peter on a plane out of the US and off to train as a Night Agent. Tech-pro Rose waved him goodbye at the airfield before leaving for California to try again with her failed start-up. Season two and the already-confirmed season three will follow the pair into whatever new peril showrunner Shawn Ryan and novelist Matthew Quirk (whose novel inspired all this) come up with. Ahead of the show’s return, here’s what you need to remember from the first outing.
Who Was the White House Mole?
Before Rose’s aunt and uncle were murdered in their Virginia home by a hired assassin, she overheard them discussing a White House mole, the codename “Osprey”, and the threat of an attack on US soil. The mole turned out to be US vice president Ashley Redfield, who was working in conjunction with Gordon Wick, the wealthy head of military contract supplier Turn Lake, who’d bankrolled Redfield’s political campaigns for years.
“Osprey” was Omar Zadar, a Balkan dissident and the leader of the People’s Independence Front or PIF political group. US president Michelle Travers was building bridges with Zadar and planning to support his leadership bid in his own country, but Redfield and Wick didn’t want that to happen – Redfield because he saw Zadar as a terrorist, and Wick because Zadar was protesting against Turn Lake’s lucrative military contracts in his region and so Zadar’s premiership could lose his company billions of dollars.
The Metro Bombing Conspiracy
A year before the main action of The Night Agent, Redfield and Wick attempted to kill Zadar while he was on US soil by orchestrating a bombing on a metro train that would explode a gas line and take out several city blocks covering Zadar’s location. Unfortunately for them, low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland happened to be in the same train carriage as the bomb was planted. Peter spotted the bomber, found the explosive, stopped the train, evacuated the car and saved countless lives.
This was bad news for Redfield and Wick, who were forced to bring White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr into their conspiracy to get help in covering up their bombing. Farr reluctantly agreed to help because of her loyalty to the president, and so hired Peter Sutherland for a job at the White House to keep an eye on him and because he would make a useful fall guy if anything should go wrong with the cover-up. Peter’s name would be easy to smear because his father, a fellow FBI agent, was charged with selling state secrets before he died prematurely. Farr helped Redfield and Wick frame the PIF for the bombing in another attempt to discredit Omar Zadar.
Who Killed Rose’s Aunt and Uncle?
Emma and Henry Campbell were Rose’s closest surviving family. They were killed by hired assassins Dale and Ellen, who were working for Wick, Redfield and Diane Farr (see above) because they were close to exposing the Metro bombing conspiracy.
The Campbells were undercover secret agents working for Night Action – the elite group of operatives to which Peter is eventually recruited. When Rose’s aunt and uncle were attacked, she called the emergency phone number they’d given her, which was answered by Peter, whose new job was to staff the Night Action phone overnight shifts in the White House basement. Peter coached Rose through her escape and was assigned to protect her when she became a witness in her aunt and uncle’s murders.
What Happened at Camp David?
After Peter inadvertently saved Zadar’s life by stopping the metro bomb reach the city gas line, Wick and Redfield concocted a second plan to kill the PIF leader, and this time to also kill the US president Michelle Travers so that Redfield could take power. A year after the metro bombing, they smuggled two bombs and several corrupt/fake security agents into Camp David – but they didn’t count on Peter, Rose and secret service agent Chelsea Arrington (the VP’s daughter’s personal security detail) being on the case.
President Travers is loyal to Peter and fast-tracked him onto the Night Action programme because he saved her life at Camp David. Rose and Peter were smuggled into the compound by Diane Farr, who wasn’t in on the assassination attempt. Rose used her tech skills to get the sabotaged communications back online, so the president could be warned away from the first bomb. Peter then stopped the president from boarding helicopter Marine 1, on which a second bomb was planted.
Who Kidnapped the Vice President’s Daughter?
The original metro bomber hired by Gordon Wick and Ashley Redfield, Colin Worley. Wick thought he’d had him killed, but after discovering his identical twin brother’s corpse, Colin had assumed his identity and put a revenge plan in action. He seduced one of the vice president’s daughter’s professors and used him to kidnap her and blackmail the VP to publicly confess to his part in the metro bombing.
Diane Farr framed Peter for the kidnapping once she knew that he’d worked out that she was part of the White House conspiracy. Luckily for Maddie, Peter was on her side and along with Rose and her security detail Chelsea Arrington and Eric Monks, figured out where she was being held and rescued her. Kidnapper Colin Worley was killed in the rescue mission.
What Happened to Rose’s Start-Up?
One of The Night Agent’s less exhilarating storylines, but one that may return in season two, was the betrayal Rose faced when CEO of her own cybersecurity tech start-up. Her former colleague Adam betrayed her by hacking into companies their firm was charged with protecting, thus losing Rose all her credibility and investment. The company crashed and she left California to go and live with her aunt and uncle in Virginia. At the end of season one though, she planned to return there and try again.
Was Peter’s Dad Really a Traitor?
One of the reasons Diane Farr thought Peter would make a good scapegoat is that his FBI agent father Peter Sutherland Sr. was famously found guilty of selling US secrets to foreign buyers. Peter never believed that his dad was guilty and fell out over it with his godfather Jim, a journalist who wrote an article confirming Peter’s dad’s guilt.
After Peter saved the president’s life and exposed the metro bombing conspirators, he was offered a reward and chose to find out the truth about his father, who’d died prematurely in what Peter thought was a car accident. The president showed him a video of his father confessing to having sold US secrets, proving that yes, his dad was guilty. However, Peter then learned that his dad had bravely agreed to act as a double agent for the US to make up for his crime. Before he could do so, he was assassinated by a foreign operative and the murder was staged as a car accident.
The Night Agent seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix.