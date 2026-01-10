The Muppet Show: Classic Bits That Should Return in a Revival

Veterinarian’s Hospital

Speaking of melodrama, who can forget this soap opera set inside a medical drama? It’s already a parody layered on a parody! The original Muppet Show never had a chance to poke fun at the more soap-like aspects of reality TV, and with remixed TV genres now the norm, Dr. Bob, Nurse Janice, and the others could really have fun with the format. Plus who wouldn’t enjoy seeing Noah Wyle as a guest star lampooning his stints on The Pitt and ER?

Muppet Labs with Bunsen and Beaker

One of the smartest recurring sketches. “Muppet Labs” mocked the blind faith in progress and innovation, with poor Beaker always paying the price for Dr. Bunsen Honeydew’s lack of safeguards for his inventions. I mean, c’mon! The bits practically write themselves here, from fun with self-driving cars to the resurrection of extinct animals with genetic editing. Cue the woolly mammoth puppet stampede!

The Swedish Chef

While the “funny foreign accent” comedy of the Swedish chef might not be politically correct these days, this cooking show parody has some classic physical comedy that would be great in today’s world of food bloggers and competition shows. Besides the joy of the chef singing “Bork! Bork! Bork!” during his opening theme song, it was always fun to decode what was happening (and what was going hilariously wrong) with whatever dish was being created.

That being said, we now reach the line of slapstick comedy between bits that will appeal to those with nostalgia for The Muppet Show and those that were questionable to begin with and probably fewer people remember anyway. For example, there’s Wayne and Wanda, a recurring pair of Muppets who performed overly earnest romantic songs that inevitably ended with something falling on their heads or other disastrous high note cut short. The singers never really had individual personalities anyway, and the physical comedy was pretty repetitive and needlessly cruel.

And then there was Marvin Suggs with his brash and egotistical personality and a percussion instrument called the Muppetphone. The gag of playing a musical instrument by hitting cute little puffballs with a hammer may be a bit too absurdist for a modern take, especially since Marvin wasn’t really all that likable to begin with. Part of what would make a new Muppet Show work is the willingness to let some sketches remain artifacts of their era while finding new routines that capture the same spirit of satire, chaos, and self-awareness.

After all, the fun of The Muppet Show is that Kermit, Scooter, and the sketch comedy troupe are trying to provide entertainment in a stage environment where nothing goes as planned, and reprised routines and new sketches alike should reflect that spirit. The goal isn’t to recreate the past beat for beat, but to prove that the Muppets can still be just as sharp when they’re poking fun at today’s version of showbiz. Just make sure the end credits finish with a honking low note on the saxophone, please!