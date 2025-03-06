The Pitt Is About How Much More We Can Possibly Take

That isn’t meant to belittle the unique horrors The Pitt’s doctors and their real-life equivalents endure. It is mercifully difficult to imagine having to wake up and endure the kind of day The Pitt portrays, much less a career’s worth of such experiences. The Pitt may be exaggerated for dramatic purposes, though the biggest exaggeration seems to be the idea all of these things would happen so quickly during the same shift. The greater purpose is to convey that aforementioned sense of compounding tragedies that can make such days feel like this.

But when The Pitt star Noah Wyle described the show as a medical drama for the post-COVID world, you get the sense that he wasn’t just talking about the fresh hells and PTSD that event brought to the medical community. The last several years have tested the resiliency and sanity of every right-minded person. Supposed “once in a lifetime events” have been stacked on top of each other in ways that may have also once felt exaggerated for dramatic purposes. Some have lost everything and many have been forced to process more than they thought they could ever stand.

All the while, we and the staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital must deal with a world that refuses to slow down long enough to let us actually heal. Worse, those in charge often seem more obsessed with archaic metrics of production and progression that often feel more trivial than ever, despite their growing prevalence. Are any of those metrics (such as the vague “patient satisfaction score” that threaten to get The Pitt’s staff fired) used to help find ways to make things truly better? Rarely. More often, they are used to further a world in which the only real incentive is the threat that things could still get worse.

So, we develop a callus. We harden ourselves enough to allow us to press on without having to constantly process the everything of it all. It helps us survive, but we can’t help but wonder if we’ve given away too much of what makes us human. As surviving and living have become so intertwined, we look for proof that sacrifices and displays of humanity will allow us to do more than feel like fools in a world seemingly trying to tell us to stop caring and make the whole thing easier.

This is where The Pitt performs its most miraculous trick. It shows us what heroes look like in such a world. In a post-anti-hero age where the cynical have seemingly inherited the Earth, The Pitt makes it so easy to root for protagonists that have been molded by the toughest of times but haven’t fallen victim to them. At least not yet, and at least not entirely.

It’s not that we can do exactly what they do. Even if we had their training, we’re not TV doctors. What matters so much more is that we can watch them be taken to the absolute brink of human endurance and handle it in a way that feels truly admirable. Each of them is as resilient as we can possibly hope to be while still feeling, and it’s still never going to be enough. Get enough such people together, though, and things feel different. When someone thinks they can’t do it anymore, another comes through with the kindness, empathy, and strength required to keep them on the path.