Welcome to Pleistocene Park: The Inside Secrets of Colossal Biosciences

Not long ago, such a scene would be considered the stuff of science fiction; yet today it is just one of the wonders during a curated tour of intrigues at Colossal’s new headquarters, which is expected to have its grand opening later this month. Nearly every room in the sprawling campus appears designed to evoke amazement and a childlike need to touch that which has been lost, forgotten, or mythologized. An overhead projector decorates one hallway intended for tours with the miniature footprints of a dodo at one moment and then a woolly mammoth’s massive gait in the next. A teacher doing an early tour ahead of her students this fall visibly could not resist the joy of stomping along in the mammoth’s wake.

All of this obviously has a ring of Michael Crichton and Jurassic Park about it, but that’s a comparison Colossal CEO Ben Lamm welcomes. The entrance to the offices and laboratories features a life-sized mammoth replica trapped in a model of glass-ice, keenly waiting to be shattered free; and the atrium in the building cheekily features a mosquito encased in a thin layer of amber (which, it should be noted, is not a good way to preserve DNA).

There is an obvious element of showmanship to Colossal, but it’s accompanied by cold, hard, scientific results. That became apparent around the world in April when the company revealed it had successfully bred three dire wolves with the same genetic code as the legendary beast of the Pleistocene epoch, a massive apex predator that died out with the last ice age around 10,000 years ago.

Some in the scientific community have debated whether a creature born from the edited genome of a gray wolf qualifies as the same species that vanished millennia past, but one does not need to be John Hammond to recognize the grandeur in proving irrefutably that the ancient dire wolf enjoyed a snow-white mane, and an appearance that would seem to give credence to the stories shared by Indigenous Americans and First Nation peoples about “the great wolf” of the North American plains.

“I’ve spent 15 years working in animal care and conservation, so I had similar experiences where there was a highly anticipated birth, and you’re tracking every moment of the development,” says Matt James, the chief animal officer at Colossal, who worked at both the Dallas and Miami zoos before coming aboard. “You get sucked into it and you get very weeded, and lose the perspective of everything going on around you. This felt like any other one of those experiences until Romulus was the first one to come out. When Romulus was born, and I saw that flash of stark white—and remember wolves are typically born black—that was that holy shit moment. We’ve done it.”

There is a burst of perhaps Mary Shelley-like excitement, but it’s swiftly followed by what James describes as a “sudden rush of urgent responsibility.” That responsibility is to the wolves that Colossal named Romulus and Remus—the first female of the dire wolf pack, Khaleesi, would be born later—but it is also a responsibility to a technology that Colossal intends to not only change de-extinction, but also to shift how we understand the nature of conservation itself.