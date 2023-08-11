The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happened to Glory Days?

Was Lisa Trammell Guilty?

The chemistry is clearly there between Mickey and Lisa Trammell, and her pozole is good enough that he’s willing to overlook the possible red flags and represent her in her trial for the murder of billionaire land developer Mitchell Bondurant. In a lot of ways, Lisa’s a terrible client to have. She’s got a public grudge against the gentrification ruining her neighborhood, she’s got a hot temper, and her dealings with sleazy podcast producer Henry (Matt Angel) mean she introduces a lot of damning evidence against herself that Mickey has to fight against. Even the murder weapon and putting the witness on trial isn’t enough to derail him, and in the end, Mickey wins the fight and Lisa is exonerated for Bondurant’s murder.

The two celebrate with Mickey’s official firing as her lawyer and the resumption of their intimate relationship. However, it’s Mickey, so something is rotten in Denmark. Lisa’s ex-husband, Jeff (Adam J. Harrington) had been a mysterious figure throughout the case. He technically was still married to Lisa, but had run off to Mexico without finalizing the divorce he filed for, then rescinded. He was difficult to locate for trial, and every mention of him caused Lisa to fly off into a rage that wasn’t commensurate with Lisa’s story about a couple growing apart due to business stress. Also, moving to Mexico when you hate cilantro sounds like a fate worse than death given cilantro’s delicious importance to Mexican cuisine.

A fateful trip to the beach to surf gives the game away. When “Jeff” called to talk to Mickey, the same background construction and blues guitar Mickey heard was on Jeff’s end of the phone. A dig into the social media of Lisa’s employees reveals that “Jeff” is a former waiter and out-of-work actor who Lisa hired to play her husband. Mickey cleverly figures out that while Lisa didn’t kill Bondurant (his ties to Armenian gangster Alan Grant likely led to his death), she wasn’t exactly guilt-free where her husband was concerned. Mickey, as her former lawyer, can’t rat out his clients, but fortunately, Lorna can and does.

What Happened to Glory Days?

Gloria Dayton a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene) was the linchpin that Mickey Haller needed to both free Jesus Menendez from prison and put Tattoo Guy a.k.a. Russell Lawson (David Clayton Rogers) in jail to protect his family. She does both these things, then promises Mickey that she’ll be on her way to Hawaii to spend a little time with her mom and clean up her act, much to Mickey’s relief. She’s been very helpful to him on several cases, and Mickey’s got a soft touch for his clients.

Glory’s happy ending doesn’t last very long. Mickey gets a call from Lorna about Julian La Crosse (Devon Graye), someone who claims to be an acquaintance of Mickey’s and a new client accused of murder. The stiff on the table, allegedly named Giselle Dallinger, turns out to be none other than Glory Days. Turns out she might not have gone to Hawaii after all, and the murder case against Russell Lawson might have just gotten a little bit more complicated.

What’s Next for Mickey and Maggie?

Speaking of more complicated, Mickey’s on-again, off-again relationship with his first ex-wife, Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), seems to have taken a turn for the permanently off-again. Maggie is dating another man (though that’s not that much of a deterrent) and her career in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is on the skids in the wake of the events of the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer. Maggie wasn’t involved in the corruption, but she was close enough to it that she’s become radioactive and is banished from her big office to an outlying suburban facility where all the good cases get taken from her.