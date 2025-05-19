The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Review: An Emotional Break

In the next flashback, we get to see a little bit of that. Two months after Joel and Ellie arrived in Jackson, we see Joel trading LEGOs with Seth for some kind of surprise for Ellie. He then goes home and works on refurbishing a guitar for her, the very same guitar we see in the season 2 premiere. While he’s working, Tommy brings Ellie home because she deliberately burned her arm while on kitchen duty to cover up evidence of her immunity. After Tommy leaves, she’s apologetic to Joel, saying, while slightly loopy on pain meds, that she just really wanted to wear short sleeves again.

A cake arrives at their house moments later, and Joel gives Ellie her birthday surprise, which she happily digs into. She asks him to play a song for her on the guitar he made for her, and he plays the song “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. As mentioned in last week’s review, this song becomes an important part of their relationship.

A year later it’s Ellie’s 16th birthday, and Joel is taking her into the woods for a surprise. Fans of The Last of Us Part II will recognize this scene, and it’s one of the game’s best. Joel has found an abandoned museum with a space exhibit that’s still somewhat intact. He invites Ellie to join him in the capsule on display, and he even found a recording of an actual shuttle launch to really give Ellie an immersive experience. But even though Ellie seems overjoyed at this surprise, we can start to see the tension brewing between them. Ellie wants to start going on patrol and Joel is still hesitant. And on their way back, Ellie sees fireflies – the insect not the people – and pauses, something clearly on her mind even if she doesn’t admit it to Joel.

The next year, Joel arrives home from patrol early, bringing home another cake to surprise Ellie. To his surprise, however, he finds her alone in her room with Cat, who is giving her a tattoo over her burn scar. Joel gets upset and chases Cat out. Ellie responds by angrily moving her stuff into the garage while Joel is asleep. He stops her, but instead of forcing her to stay in the house, he offers to help clean up the garage for her to help her move. Pedro Pascal is so good at Joel’s subtle expressions that we can tell this bothers him, but he’d rather give Ellie the space she wants than lose her entirely.

Two years later, Ellie is in her garage apartment, rehearsing how to ask Joel about what really happened in Salt Lake City. Joel knocks on her door, offering to finally take her on her first patrol for her 19th birthday. While on the trail, Joel tells Ellie that he’d like to do this more often, spend time together like they used to. It’s clear that Ellie still has her questions about Salt Lake on her mind, but Joel is barely able to ask her what’s on her mind before they’re interrupted by a radio call – Eugene and Adam are in trouble and need help. Joel tells Ellie to go back, but she replies “I’m not your fucking kid, Joel, I’m your partner. We stick together.”

When Joel and Ellie arrive, Adam is already dead and Eugene has been bit. He begs for them to take him to Jackson’s gates so he can tell Gail goodbye, but Joel refuses. Ellie pleads with him too, and Joel appears to relent. He tells Ellie to go get the horses and bring them down the trail. He looks her in the eye and promises that he and Eugene will meet up with her. But while Ellie is gone, he takes Eugene to a clearing and shoots him.