The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Review: An Emotional Break
The Last of Us reaches a season high by delving into Joel and Ellie's complicated past.
This review contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 6.
After last week’s brutal and violent installment, The Last of Us season 2 takes us back in time for episode 6. “Feel Her Love” teased the return of Pedro Pascal, and now we get to see what memories Ellie might be looking back on as she avenges Joel’s death. That’s right, it’s time for a flashback episode.
It may seem a little strange to pause the action of the season for an entire episode dedicated to Joel and Ellie’s recent past, but this episode is actually taking a page straight out of The Last of Us Part II. While not all of the flashbacks here are replicated exactly as they are in the game, flashbacks are used periodically in The Last of Us Part II as a sort of palate cleanser to all of the violence the player experiences and as a narrative device to show us key moments of Joel and Ellie’s relationship in the time between the first and second games. This episode essentially serves the same purpose.
The first flashback of the hour takes us back to Austin, Texas in 1983, and we get to see Tommy and Joel as kids for the first time. Tommy was buying pot and got into an altercation with the dealer, Joel saw and came to his brother’s defense. Tommy is worried about getting the belt from their dad, so Joel offers to take the fall for him. Their police officer father (played brilliantly by Tony Dalton) takes a break from his shift after hearing about what happened. He sees through Joel’s lie, and the two have a heart-to-heart. He tells Joel about how hard his father was on him, and admits that although he tried to do better, he knows he’s still been harder than he should be on Joel and Tommy. He tells Joel that if he ever becomes a father, he hopes he does a little better than he did.
In the next flashback, we get to see a little bit of that. Two months after Joel and Ellie arrived in Jackson, we see Joel trading LEGOs with Seth for some kind of surprise for Ellie. He then goes home and works on refurbishing a guitar for her, the very same guitar we see in the season 2 premiere. While he’s working, Tommy brings Ellie home because she deliberately burned her arm while on kitchen duty to cover up evidence of her immunity. After Tommy leaves, she’s apologetic to Joel, saying, while slightly loopy on pain meds, that she just really wanted to wear short sleeves again.
A cake arrives at their house moments later, and Joel gives Ellie her birthday surprise, which she happily digs into. She asks him to play a song for her on the guitar he made for her, and he plays the song “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. As mentioned in last week’s review, this song becomes an important part of their relationship.
A year later it’s Ellie’s 16th birthday, and Joel is taking her into the woods for a surprise. Fans of The Last of Us Part II will recognize this scene, and it’s one of the game’s best. Joel has found an abandoned museum with a space exhibit that’s still somewhat intact. He invites Ellie to join him in the capsule on display, and he even found a recording of an actual shuttle launch to really give Ellie an immersive experience. But even though Ellie seems overjoyed at this surprise, we can start to see the tension brewing between them. Ellie wants to start going on patrol and Joel is still hesitant. And on their way back, Ellie sees fireflies – the insect not the people – and pauses, something clearly on her mind even if she doesn’t admit it to Joel.
The next year, Joel arrives home from patrol early, bringing home another cake to surprise Ellie. To his surprise, however, he finds her alone in her room with Cat, who is giving her a tattoo over her burn scar. Joel gets upset and chases Cat out. Ellie responds by angrily moving her stuff into the garage while Joel is asleep. He stops her, but instead of forcing her to stay in the house, he offers to help clean up the garage for her to help her move. Pedro Pascal is so good at Joel’s subtle expressions that we can tell this bothers him, but he’d rather give Ellie the space she wants than lose her entirely.
Two years later, Ellie is in her garage apartment, rehearsing how to ask Joel about what really happened in Salt Lake City. Joel knocks on her door, offering to finally take her on her first patrol for her 19th birthday. While on the trail, Joel tells Ellie that he’d like to do this more often, spend time together like they used to. It’s clear that Ellie still has her questions about Salt Lake on her mind, but Joel is barely able to ask her what’s on her mind before they’re interrupted by a radio call – Eugene and Adam are in trouble and need help. Joel tells Ellie to go back, but she replies “I’m not your fucking kid, Joel, I’m your partner. We stick together.”
When Joel and Ellie arrive, Adam is already dead and Eugene has been bit. He begs for them to take him to Jackson’s gates so he can tell Gail goodbye, but Joel refuses. Ellie pleads with him too, and Joel appears to relent. He tells Ellie to go get the horses and bring them down the trail. He looks her in the eye and promises that he and Eugene will meet up with her. But while Ellie is gone, he takes Eugene to a clearing and shoots him.
They return to Jackson, and Ellie watches Joel lie through his teeth to Gail about what happened, that Eugene shot himself to save them. Furious, she tells Gail the truth, and we can see on her face that she doesn’t have to ask Joel about Salt Lake City anymore – she’s already confirmed that Joel lied to her about what happened. When she says “You swore,” to Joel, she’s not just talking about his promise that day.
Nine months later we’re back to where the season started – New Year’s Eve. We get to see the party and its aftermath from Joel’s perspective. The scene on the porch plays out a little differently this time around – when Ellie storms past him she comes back around. The two have a heart-to-heart. Ellie demands that Joel doesn’t go behind her back and take her off patrol, which he agrees to. He then asks her about Dina, and her feelings for her.
Ellie then calls Joel an asshole and confronts him about his lies. She tells him that that day with Eugene confirmed what she already knew, and gives him one last chance to tell her the truth about what happened with the Fireflies. Joel admits to everything, though his face says more than his words. He tells Ellie that he would do it all over again. Ellie thinks it’s because he’s selfish, but Joel replies with a variation of what his father told him at the beginning of the episode. He says “Because I love you, in a way you can’t understand. Maybe you never will. But if that day should come, if you should ever have one of your own, well then, I hope you do a little better than me”
Ellie’s last words to him in that moment are “I don’t think I can forgive you for this, but I would like to try.” And we now know that these were likely her final words to Joel before his death. It explains why she was willing to go on patrol with him that morning – she was trying to take a step toward forgiving him.
Getting to watch Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on screen together again is such a treat, even if they are dealing an immense amount of emotional damage to each other and the audience. The way they capture Joel and Ellie’s physicality and emotions is spot on. These characters aren’t great at communicating verbally – we see it takes years for Ellie to ask Joel about Salt Lake City. But there’s still so much language in what they don’t say that defines their relationship.
This episode may have given us a break from the violence of the last two, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a little brutal to watch. Just because we’re not actively watching Joel get beaten to death again, doesn’t mean these flashbacks don’t drive the broken golf club in even deeper into our hearts. We watch Joel and Ellie’s relationship break and start to mend itself again, knowing that they won’t have a chance to fully reconcile. Ellie’s desire for revenge makes all the more sense knowing that Abby took away her chance to forgive Joel – all she has left to forgive now is his memory.
New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, culminating with the finale on May 25, 2025.
